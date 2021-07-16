Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils preparing €45m bid for Juventus defender,  club contemplating €70m offer for Inter Milan star, and more - 15th July 2021

Manchester United have been very fast off the blocks this summer and have already secured two signings so far. Jadon Sancho made the move to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund while Tom Heaton joined the Red Devils on a free transfer. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add a few more stars to his squad before the start of the new campaign.

Manchester United are planning to plug the gaps in their defense by bringing in a central defender this summer. The Red Devils are also eager to bolster their midfield ahead of a crucial season.

On that note, let’s look at the major Manchester United stories from 15 July 2021.

Manchester United preparing €45m bid for Juventus defender

Merih Demiral

Manchester United are preparing a €45m bid for Juventus ace Merih Demiral, according to Sport Witness via Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Red Devils are searching for a new centre-back this summer and are attempting to bring Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane to Old Trafford.

The Frenchman is eager to move to the Premier League; however, Los Blancos are not willing to let him leave for cheap. In the event that the deal fails to materialize, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has identified Demiral as his plan B.

#MUFC @UnitedStandMUFC Manchester United are reportedly ready to turn their attention to Merih Demiral as they prepare to launch a £38mil move for the Juventus centre back — Apollo30 👑 (@Apollo30x) July 15, 2021

The Turkish center back has been rock solid at the back for both club and country but has struggled for game time in Turin. Demiral could be a long-term successor to Giorgio Chiellini at Juventus, but if the Serie A giants receive a suitable bid, they could let the Turkish center back leave.

Demiral managed just 15 appearances in Serie A last season, but the 23-year-old has a lot of football left in him and could be a fine alternative to Varane at Manchester United.

Red Devils contemplating €70m offer for Inter Milan star

Nicolo Barella

Manchester United are pondering over a move for Nicolo Barella, according to The Hard Tackle via Tutto Mercato Web. The Inter Milan star has been one of the standout performers in his side in recent times and is wanted by the Red Devils as well as Liverpool.

Barella was pivotal to the Nerazzurri’s Serie A triumph last season and was also a key member of the Italian side that won Euro 2020.

Manchester United are reportedly 'thinking about' making an offer for Inter Milan's Nicolò Barella — utdreport (@utdreport) July 14, 2021

Manchester United are searching for a new midfielder due to the uncertain futures of Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek. If either of them leaves, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have to sign a replacement.

The Norwegian has identified Barella as a viable option and the Red Devils are considering submitting a €70m offer for the player.

Kieran Trippier desperate to join Manchester United

Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier is desperate to join Manchester United this summer, according to The Express via The Telegraph. The Red Devils are interested in the Englishman, but are reluctant to match Atletico Madrid’s £30m valuation of the player.

Manchester United spent £50m on Aaron Wan-Bissaka two summers ago and are not looking to invest heavily in the right-back position this summer. As such, despite having his heart on a move to Old Trafford, Trippier might have to continue playing at the Wanda Metropolitano for now.

