Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils preparing for mass exodus, Paul Pogba warming up to Old Trafford stay, and more - 30th July 2021

Manchester United have been very quick off the blocks this summer. The Red Devils have already secured the services of Jadon Sancho, Tom Heaton and Raphael Varane so far, with a month left until the transfer deadline day. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to add his first trophy as a manager to the Old Trafford cabinet in the upcoming season.

Manchester United are expected to see a few more incomings and outgoings between now and the end of August. The Red Devils are attempting to streamline their squad and are ready to ax players who are surplus to requirements.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 30 July 2021.

Manchester United preparing for mass exodus

Anthony Martial

Manchester United are preparing for a mass exodus this summer, according to HITC via ESPN. The Red Devils are willing to offload as many as nine first-team members in an attempt to streamline the squad and make space for more incomings next month. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not finished with his summer’s activity yet, but the Premier League giants have to sell before they can indulge in the market once again.

Manchester United are preparing for massive changes at the back and are willing to offload Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams as a result. However, offers might be hard to come by given the recent form and injury concerns of the players. The Red Devils are also ready to listen to offers for Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard and Daniel James, with the club interested in both loan deals as well as permanent departures.

Manchester United could also be tempted to call time on Anthony Martial’s stay at Old Trafford. The 25-year-old has blown hot and cold since joining the Red Devils and a departure this summer cannot be entirely ruled out.

Paul Pogba warming up to Old Trafford stay

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba sees his long-term future at Old Trafford, according to Sky Sports. The Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Manchester United amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain. Pogba’s current deal is scheduled to expire next summer and the Red Devils are locked in negotiations for an extension.

Even if he doesn’t sign a new deal this summer, the Frenchman could still end up extending his association with Manchester United before his current contract expires. Pogba enjoys a fantastic relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is also delighted with the club’s transfer activities so far. As such, he could sign across the dotted line even after the transfer window closes.

Paul Pogba can see a long-term future at #mufc but it doesn't mean he will commit to a contract extension this summer. He is very excited about the direction of the club following the signings of Jadon Sancho and Raphaël Varane #mulive [sky] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 30, 2021

Manchester United star set to be sidelined for three months

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford is set to have surgery on his shoulder soon, Manchester United have confirmed. According to the Independent, the Englishman could be out for as long as three months as a result. Rashford has been playing with an injury for some time and is determined to address it before taking to the field in the upcoming campaign.

The Red Devils have backed his decision and his absence could test the depth of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad. However, Manchester United do have enough quality to cope with the situation.

Edited by Prem Deshpande