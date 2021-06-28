Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils preparing offer for Ligue 1 Superstar, Real Madrid interested in Portuguese ace and more - 27th June 2021

Manchester United have rectified their transfer approach since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian has shown an affinity towards younger players with the potential to become world-class in the future but has also brought in experienced stalwarts like Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire. The Red Devils are expected to be highly active this summer too.

Manchester United are eager to get their hands on silverware after a few dry seasons. The summer is expected to play a big part in achieving their dream as Solskjaer attempts to get the right players through the door while also keeping hold of his current stars.

On that note, let’s look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 27 June 2021.

Manchester United preparing offer for Ligue 1 superstar

Eduardo Camavinga (L)

Manchester United are preparing an offer for Eduardo Camavinga, according to Daily Mail. The Red Devils are currently engaged in completing a £77m deal for Jadon Sancho, but once that is over, they are expected to dive in for the Rennes superstar. The Frenchman is one of the most promising midfielders in world football and is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal and Real Madrid. The 18-year-old has already won three caps for the French national team.

Manchester United have officially expressed interest in Eduardo Camavinga and will meet with his entourage next week to convince him to join. PSG remains the priority of the player and he would like to stay in France. #MUFC [@mohamedbouhafsi] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 27, 2021

Manchester United believe Camavinga could be a fine alternative to Jude Bellingham, who turned down a move to Old Trafford last summer to join Borussia Dortmund. The Frenchman’s current contract expires in 12 months and he is reluctant to sign a new deal. The Ligue 1 side risk losing Camavinga for free next summer and, as such, are ready to cash in on him now.

Real Madrid interested in Portuguese ace

Diogo Dalot

Real Madrid are interested in Diogo Dalot, according to Sport Witness via Correio da Manha. The Portuguese is currently with his national team at Euro 2020, after being included in the squad as a replacement for Joao Cancelo. Dalot spent the 2020/21 season at AC Milan, and while he did not cover himself in glory, the Portuguese did show that his ability to play on either flank could be an asset. The Rossoneri were eager to sign him permanently, but have so far failed to strike a deal with the Red Devils.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for a new right-back to put positive pressure on Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Alternatively, Solskjaer could also opt to use Dalot as an option. Carlo Ancelotti wants the player at the Santiago Bernabeu, but there have not been any concrete advances from Los Blancos so far.

Manchester United planning to extend Jesse Lingard stay

Jesse Lingard

Manchester United are preparing to offer Jesse Lingard a new deal, according to The Express via Daily Star. The Englishman impressed during his loan stint with West Ham United last season and the Hammers are eager to bring him to the London Stadium on a permanent deal. However, the Red Devils currently value the player at £25m and West Ham cannot match that figure or the player’s salary.

Manchester United are set to offer Jesse Lingard a new 3-year contract at the club, worth £130,000-a-week. (Source: Daily Star) pic.twitter.com/ncPshUjC8e — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 27, 2021

Lingard’s current contract expires next summer, and Manchester United are willing to tie him down to a new three-year deal, which will see his weekly wages rise from £100,000 to £130,000.

