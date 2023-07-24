Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils preparing Rasmus Hojlund bid; Harry Maguire likely to fetch £30 million, and more - July 24, 2023

Manchester United are working to add more quality to their squad to sustain their impressive rise under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager took charge at Old Trafford last summer and ended their six-year trophy drought with the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are preparing their opening offer for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. Elsewhere, defender Harry Maguire's sale is not expected to raise more than £30 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on July 24, 2023:

Manchester United preparing Rasmus Hojlund bid

Rasmus Hojlund is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are preparing their opening offer for Rasmus Hojlund, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Danish striker is a priority target for Ten Hag this summer. The Dutch manager wants a new No. 9 in his roster ahead of the new season and has zeroed in on Hojlund. The 20-year-old enjoyed an impressive rise with Atalanta last season and has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Opening bid for Højlund, coming soon after personal terms agreed. Manchester United remain focused on Rasmus Højlund as new striker at this stage — despite recent stories around Harry Kane.Opening bid for Højlund, coming soon after personal terms agreed.

The Premier League giants are now working to strike a deal with the Italian side. Hojlund has turned heads at clubs across Europe thanks to his assured performances with Atalanta, scoring ten goals across competitions.

The Dane is already tipped to become a future superstar, and Paris Saint-Germain are also eyeing him with interest. However, Manchester United have sped up their efforts to beat the competition and are expected to place a bid on the table shortly.

Harry Maguire likely to fetch £30 million

Harry Maguire could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are unlikely to get more than £30 million for Harry Maguire, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The English defender is an isolated figure at Old Trafford at the moment and remains linked with a move away from the club. The Red Devils have already turned down a loan offer from West Ham United for the 30-year-old, as they want to offload him permanently.

Jones told Give Me Sport that Maguire’s value has dropped over the years.

"West Ham United want him on loan, and he's not going to be allowed to leave on loan. So again, it's a case of finding a home for Maguire and actually defining what his market value is in this moment.

"Either way, Man United are going to be making a massive loss on him, considering he was a £80m signing," said Jones.

He continued:

"That asset has dropped in value over the last few years. There's still hope that they might be able to get £40m, but I personally don't think they'll get there. £30m I think is the best they can hope for. But even at that price point, you've got to find a club for him."

Chelsea also have their eyes on the Englishman as a possible cover for the injured Wesley Fofana.

Red Devils need to offload players before Sofyan Amrabat move

Sofyan Amrabat has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have to offload players before they can sanction a move for Sofyan Amrabat, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Moroccan midfielder is a target for Ten Hag this summer. The 26-year-old became a household name for his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and is likely to leave Fiorentina this year.

Romano told Give Me Sport that the Red Devils have had their eyes on Amrabat since January.

"Manchester United already asked about him in the final days of the transfer window in January. Then they decided to go for Marcel Sabitzer, a different kind of player. But Amrabat was already on the list at the end of January. So, let's see," said Romano.

He added:

“I think this could be a possibility. But I don't think it will be today, tomorrow or the next few days. I think he will try to take some time because they need to complete outgoings in that position as soon as possible.”

Recent reports suggest that the Italian side could demand €35-40 million for the Moroccan.