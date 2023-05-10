Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils prioritising Declan Rice move; club eyeing Lautaro Martinez, and more - May 10, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Saturday (May 13) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men cannot afford to drop any more points with Liverpool eyeing fourth place.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have made Declan Rice their top priority for the summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in Lautaro Martinez. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 10, 2023:

Manchester United prioritising Declan Rice move

Declan Rice has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are prioritising a move for Declan Rice this summer, according to The Sun.

The English midfielder ran the show last weekend when West Ham United locked horns with the Red Devils. The 24-year-old earned admirers at Old Trafford with his performance, so the club are planning to move for him at the end of the season.

A source told The Sun that Manchester United believe they can build a winning team around Rice.

“Rice is fast emerging as United’s No. 1 summer target. He completely ran the game, and United’s coaching staff and scouts were all talking about him after the match. There’s a growing belief that Rice is interested in leaving at the end of the season, and United believe they simply have to ensure he heads north and not to Arsenal or Chelsea,” said the source.

They added:

“The club regard him as a player they could potentially build a team around. Declan is good friends with Marcus and Luke Shaw from England. Man Utd believe they can persuade Rice that his future lies with them in Manchester. It would be a massive sign of intent and a great way for any new owners to show they are determined to try and match Manchester City in the years ahead.”

Rice enters the final year of his contract with the Hammers this summer but is unlikely to sign a new deal. West Ham are expected to let him go for a premium price amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and the Red Devils.

Manchester United eyeing Lautaro Martinez

Laurtaro Martinez is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are monitoring Lautaro Martinez with interest, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils are expected to heavily invest in a new No. 9 this summer following the struggles of the current crop. Ten Hag’s side have suffered due to the absence of a potent marksman at the focal point of the attack this season.

The Dutch manager remains keen to take corrective actions at the end of the campaign and has identified Harry Kane as his preferred target. However, Tottenham Hotspur could be shrewd negotiators, even though the Englishman’s contract expires next summer, and a move could be tough to materialise. United are keeping their options open and have zeroed in on Martinez.

The Argentinean striker has enjoyed a decent run with Inter Milan. However, the Nerazzurri could offload the player this summer to address their crumbling finances. The Red Devils are plotting to make the most of the situation and bring Martinez to Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot heaps praise on Diogo Costa

Diogo Costa could be on the move this summer.

Diogo Dalot has spoken highly of Diogo Costa. The Portuguese goalkeeper has caught the eye with his all-round performances between the sticks for Porto.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in the 23-year-old, as they look for a possible replacement for David de Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper has blown hot and cold this season and was at fault in the loss to West Ham United at the weekend.

Speaking recently, Dalot tipped Costa to become the best in the world and wished him success.

“I grew up with him; he’s my friend; there’s a great relationship between us, and I know perfectly well that he has the capacity to one day be a world reference. I don’t know if he’ll be at Manchester United or another big club in Europe,” said Dalot.

He continued:

“He shows at FC Porto that he is a differential goalkeeper and has helped the club a lot. If he continues there, I’ll be extremely happy. If he leaves, I hope he has the greatest success in the world.”

Costa has all the attributes of a modern goalkeeper that Ten Hag reportedly desires.

