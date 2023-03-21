Manchester United have enjoyed a brilliant upturn in fortunes since the arrival of Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford last summer. The Dutch manager has helped the club win their first trophy in six years by guiding them to the EFL Cup.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are prioritising a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer. Elsewhere, a former player has advised the club to sign Joao Palhinha.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 21, 2023:

Manchester United prioritising Harry Kane move

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are ready to move mountains to secure the services of Harry Kane this summer, according to Football Insider.

Ten Hag is expected to sign a new No. 9 at the end of the season, with neither Wout Weghorst nor Anthony Martial considered long-term options. The Dutch manager has set his sights on Kane, who could be available this summer.

The Englishman is one of the finest marksmen of his generation but has endured a dry spell with Tottenham Hotspur. His contract expires in 2024, and the 29-year-old is expected to finally leave Spurs in search of silverware. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the player and are willing to do whatever's needed to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are even willing to pay a significant transfer fee to get their man at the end of the season. Ten Hag has made Kane his priority target and will only consider alternate targets if the club fail to secure his signature. The Englishman has appeared 39 times across competitions for the Lilywhites this season, scoring 23 goals and setting up four.

Red Devils advised to sign Joao Palhinha

Joao Palhinha has gone from strength to strength this season at Craven Cottage.

Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov reckons Joao Palhinha has all the qualities to be successful at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese midfielder has been very impressive since joining Fulham last summer. The 27-year-old has been integral to the Cottager’s good form this season, appearing 29 times across competitions and scoring four goals.

Speaking to Betfair, as cited by Football 365, Berbatov was full of praise for Palhinha.

“Yes, he certainly has the quality to do so (play for Manchester United). He’s having a great season for Fulham, and he’s at that moment in his career, at the age of 27, where he can become even better. He has everything that a holding midfielder needs. He’s not afraid of challenges; he can pass; he’s great at spraying a diagonal ball and switching the play. He’s also capable of scoring goals too,” said Berbatov.

The Bulgarian striker also said that a move to Old Trafford could be the next step in Palhinha’s career.

“If a team like Manchester United or a team of a similar calibre comes for him, then he’s going to think it’s time for the next step and to win trophies. He’s had a brilliant first season in the Premier League, but he needs to maintain that level of consistency,” said Berbatov.

He added:

“He can’t believe that all the hard work is done after one season because remaining consistent is going to benefit his career a lot more. He is good enough to play for Manchester United at the moment.”

With the Red Devils likely to invest in midfield this summer, the 27-year-old could be an option for Ten Hag to consider.

Manchester United have been in touch with Axel Disasi

Axel Disasi has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United held talks with Axel Disasi’s agent two weeks ago to facilitate a move this summer, according to Foot Mercato via Inside Futbol. The French centre-back has been in fine form for AS Monaco, turning heads at Old Trafford. Ten Hag is expected to dive into the transfer market for Harry Maguire's replacement if he leaves this summer.

The English defender has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag and could be tempted to leave in search of regular football. The Red Devils are laying down plans to deal with his eventual departure. Disasi has been identified as an option and could be available for €50 million.

The 25-year-old has appeared 28 times in Ligue 1 for Monaco this season, registering eight clean sheets. The Premier League giants are likely to face competition from other suitors for the player’s signature.

