Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils proposed €700 million Kylian Mbappe deal; club eyeing new No. 9, and more - February 27, 2024

Manchester United will look to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat at home to Fulham when they face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup fifth round at the City Ground on Wednesday (February 28).

Meanwhile, the Red Devils offered PSG striker Kylian Mbappe a €700 million package to move to Old Trafford this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are interested in signing a new No. 9 this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 27, 2024.

Manchester United proposed €700 million Kylian Mbappe deal

Kylian Mbappe has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United offered Kylian Mbappe a package worth €700 million to move to Old Trafford this summer, according to OkDiario.

However, the report added that the French superstar turned them down, as he has already committed his future to Real Madrid. Mbappe's future is the talk of the town right now, with his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expiring at the end of the season.

Despite his long links with Los Blancos, the Red Devils attempted to woo him with a lucrative contract. New minority owners INEOS apparently wanted to mark the start of their Old Trafford tenure with a blockbuster signing.

The Premier League giants reportedly offered him €500 million as part of a five-year deal, with a further €200 million in signing bonus, but it wasn't enough to sway the 25-year-old.

Red Devils eyeing new No. 9, according to Fabrizio Romano

Rasmus Hojlund needs a helping hand at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are planning to sign a new No. 9 this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils paid Atalanta £72 million for the services of Rasmus Hojlund last summer. The Danish striker has come into his own after a slow start. The 21-year-old has scored 13 times and set up two in 30 outings across competitions, scoring in his last six league games, but requires someone to share the goalscoring burden.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Premier League giants want a new face to replace the outgoing Antony Martial.

"Man United are also planning to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window – the plan is very clear. They are waiting for a new director and a new board structure, but they want a new number 9,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“They will obviously respect the great numbers of Rasmus Hojlund, and he will remain at the club, but one more striker is needed because Anthony Martial will leave Old Trafford as a free agent, there are no doubts about that."

Romano added that Manchester United are yet to decide whether to invest in youth or go for an experienced head for the position.

"United still have to decide, however, if they want to go for a young player or an experienced player. There will be internal discussions about that, and United will take their time despite rumours about Joshua Zirkzee and Mathys Tel.

"We’ll see what they decide in the coming weeks and months, but, for sure, a new striker will be a core part of their plans for the summer," wrote Romano.

He concluded:

"Personally, I think Hojlund still has huge potential and I’ve been so impressed with his performances recently, so maybe an experienced striker who knows the league could help to make an instant impact and also to support Hojlund while he’s still developing.”

The Red Devils have scored 36 goals in 26 league games this season, the lowest among the top-10 in the standings.

Manchester United ready to wait for Dan Ashworth, says journalist

Manchester United are willing to wait for Dan Ashworth, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Newcastle United sporting director has been put on gardening leave by the Magpies amid interest from INEOS, who want him at Old Trafford. Recent reports have said that the Magpies want the Red Devils to pay £20 million to get their hands on Ashworth this summer.

However, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United are unlikely to give in to Newcastle's demands.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said that he thinks the figure of £20million is silly. It's always been made clear by sources, and now Ratcliffe, on record to some extent, that INEOS are prepared to wait if they have to," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“The fact that Ratcliffe is speaking so openly about Ashworth and a potential price tag shows that it is highly likely this one gets over the line.

"I think that Manchester United's perspective is that 18 to 20 months of gardening leave is too long. But if they can't get him for the summer, they may be prepared to wait.”

INEOS is looking to restructure the footballing structure at Old Trafford.