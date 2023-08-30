Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils reach Marc Cucurella agreement; Harry Maguire ready to leave, and more - August 30, 2023

Manchester United are hoping to end the summer transfer window with a bang. Erik ten Hag has made a few changes to his roster but remains eager for further reinforcements.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have agreed personal terms with Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella ahead of a possible move. Elsewhere, defender Harry Maguire had warmed up to an exit from Old Trafford this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 30, 2023:

Manchester United reach Marc Cucurella agreement

Marc Cucurella could be on his way to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Marc Cucurella ahead of a possible move this summer, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils are eager to sign a new left-back following Luke Shaw's injury. The Englishman is expected to be sidelined for about two months.

Tyrell Malacia, Shaw’s cover in the squad, is also nursing an injury, while Brandon Williams has left on loan. As such, Ten Hag has been scouting the market for options and has zeroed in on Cucurella.

The Spaniard is surplus to requirements at Chelsea despite arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer. The Blues are willing to let him go, and Manchester United are expected to speed up talks now.

The Red Devils will not continue talks with any other left-backs, as they want to rope in Cucurella at the earliest.

Harry Maguire ready to leave

Harry Maguire’s future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

Harry Maguire is willing to leave Manchester United, according to journalist Alex Crook.

The English defender has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford all summer after falling down the pecking order under Ten Hag. He was close to joining West Ham United, before the move broke down due to personal reasons.

Crook told Give Me Sport that the Red Devils want to hold on to the 30-year-old following Raphael Varane's recent injury.

"I think United want to keep him. Raphael Varane was injured at the weekend, so they're not exactly left with loads of resources in defence. So, I think, he’ll stay. I do think he's more open to move now because he realises that without injuries, he’s not going to necessarily get minutes," said Crook.

He continued:

"But, obviously, he turned down the chance to join West Ham for £30 million or at least didn't show great intentions to go anyway."

Crook added that at the moment, Manchester United are unlikely to listen to temporary offers for Maguire.

“I don't see United letting him go out on loan this late in the window. I know that Newcastle United are looking at their options with Sven Botman injured.

"Everton, potentially as well, and clubs definitely interested in Turkey and Saudi Arabia. But, at the moment, I think he’s probably staying," said Crook.

Maguire is likely continue to struggle for game time if he stays at Old Trafford.

Red Devils eyeing midfield reinforcements

Manchester United could spring a surprise by signing a player they haven’t been linked with so far, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Ten hag is pushing to sign another midfielder before the end of the summer, and the club have been linked with multiple names. However, Jones told Give Me Sport that the surprise move could be a means to help the club’s finances.

"I’m starting to hear that Manchester United have an eye on a couple of players that haven’t actually been mentioned in that area of the field. So, maybe, it’s that they’re going to spring a surprise in the next couple of days," said Jones.

He added:

"I’m not saying it’s something to be especially excited about because a surprise could just be also seen as a money-saving exercise or Glazernomics as some United fans would look at it as.

"Sofyan Amrabat alternatives are definitely out there, so it’ll be interesting to see who United might have identified. But, ultimately, it’s just been a really frustrating end to the window.”

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat and Bayern Munich starlet Ryan Gravenberch are among the players linked with a move to Old Trafford right now.