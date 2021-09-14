Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils ready to battle Barcelona for Spanish star, Cristiano Ronaldo forces Paul Pogba U-turn, and more - 13th September 2021

Manchester United are preparing to face Young Boys in their first group stage game of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. The Red Devils failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition last season and are ready to make amends this year.

Ole wants to make further progress in the #UCL this season 📈#MUFC pic.twitter.com/Ztn8ykvXoH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 13, 2021

Manchester United plan to battle Barcelona for the signature of a Spanish playmaker. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo may have helped convince Paul Pogba to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 13 September 2021.

Manchester United ready to battle Barcelona for Dani Olmo

Manchester United have entered the race for Dani Olmo

Manchester United are ready to compete with Barcelona for the signature of Dani Olmo, according to The Hard Tackle via Marca. The Spanish attacking midfielder, who is a product of the Blaugrana academy, has been earning rave reviews with his performances for RB Leipzig. Olmo caught the eye with his performance for Spain at Euro 2020, drawing attention from the Catalans, with the Red Devils recently joining the race.

Manchester United are looking to add more firepower to their ranks to help ease the pressure on Bruno Fernandes. Donny van de Beek has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford and the Red Devils have hence turned their attention to Olmo. The Spaniard could be an understudy to the Portuguese for the Number 10 role in the team.

Barcelona are targeting RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo - with Manchester United, Juventus and Bayern Munich also showing an interest in the 23-year-old winger.#TransferTips pic.twitter.com/YUfVm3ypYQ — PAPILO😄 (@pap_real) September 13, 2021

Manchester United are already struggling to hold on to Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba, both of whom are in the final year of their contracts. A move for Olmo, as such, solves a lot of problems for the Red Devils. However, prising him away might not be easy.

Cristiano Ronaldo forces Paul Pogba U-turn

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival might help Manchester United keep hold of Paul Pogba

Cristiano Ronaldo has forced Paul Pogba to commit a U-turn on his future, according to The Express via The Athletic. The Frenchman’s current contract expires next summer and he is largely expected to leave Manchester United for free for the second time. Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are eager to sign him next summer. However, the return of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner at Old Trafford might have put a dent in their aspirations.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival, coupled with the Red Devils’ blistering start to the new season, has helped convince Pogba to consider a contract renewal. The Frenchman has been indispensable for Manchester United this season and has registered seven assists from four games in the Premier League.

Leicester City interested in Manchester United star

Leicester City are interested in Jesse Lingard

Leicester City are interested in Jesse Lingard, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Englishman enjoyed huge success while on loan at West Ham United for the second half of last season but rejected the opportunity to join the Hammers on a permanent deal this summer.

However, Lingard has also turned down a contract renewal offer from the Red Devils, with his current deal set to expire next summer. The Foxes are monitoring his situation and consider him a possible replacement for James Maddison, whose future hangs in the balance.

