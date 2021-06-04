Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils ready to pay €80m for La Liga star, club in a three-way race for Leeds United ace and more - 3rd June 2021

Manchester United are gearing up for a pivotal summer ahead but might have to bide their time due to Euro 2020. The Premier League transfer window opens next Wednesday, but the big deals might be pushed back due to the tournament. Even though the Red Devils continue to be linked to a lot of players, they might have to take things slow until the end of Euro 2020.

Manchester United are expected to strengthen their right wing and defense this summer. A striker and midfielder could also make the move to Old Trafford depending on the availability of their targets.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 3rd June 2021.

Manchester United ready to pay €80m for La Liga star

Saul Niguez

Manchester United are now ready to pay €80m for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the La Liga star and are ready to step up their efforts to secure the midfielder this summer. Saul has made 337 appearances for Atletico Madrid, registering 43 goals and 19 assists so far.

Manchester United are well placed to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saúl Ñíguez and have always been interested in him. Atletico are forced to make an important sale and are seriously considering allowing Saúl to leave⚽️🔴

[Marca via @Sport_Witness] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/4CItNGo7rl — Man Utd Corner (@ManUtdCorner7) June 3, 2021

Manchester United are eager to bolster their midfield, with Donny van de Beek failing to live up to expectations and Nemanja Matic entering the fag end of his career. Paul Pogba’s future continues to hang in the balance. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to bring Saul to Old Trafford to inject much-needed creativity into the team. The 26-year-old has dropped down the pecking order in Diego Simeone’s side and could be open to a move this summer.

The Red Devils are locked in a three-way battle for Leeds United ace

Raphinha

Manchester United are locked in a three-way battle with Liverpool and Manchester City for Leeds United ace Raphinha, according to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari. The acclaimed journalist also added that the Reds are currently leading the race for the player’s signature. Leeds are determined to keep him at Elland Road, so it could be difficult for the Red Devils to secure his services.

Confirmed. Liverpool lead the race for #Raphinha but also Manchester United and Manchester City are following the winger. Not a simple deal cause Leeds want to keep him. #LFC #LUFC #MUFC #MCFC @tvdellosport https://t.co/Pj7ziC5apy — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) June 3, 2021

Raphinha registered six goals and nine assists in 30 appearances in the Premier League in the 2020-21 season. He has a close relationship with Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes, which the club could look to exploit to get their man.

Kieran Trippier turns down Manchester United

Kieran Trippier

Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier has turned down Manchester United, according to Sport Witness via Mundo Deportivo. The Red Devils were hoping to secure the services of the Englishman this summer to strengthen their right-back position. The player was reportedly close to a move to Old Trafford in January 2021.

However, the Englishman is happy at the Wanda Metropolitano and has closed the door on Manchester United. Atletico Madrid do not want to let the 30-year-old leave either, so it could be very difficult for the Red Devils to sign him this summer.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar