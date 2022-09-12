Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils reaping benefits of dropping Cristiano Ronaldo, says former player; club were offered Atletico Madrid winger in summer, and more - September 11, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to travel to the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena on Thursday to face Sheriff on matchday two in the UEFA Europa League. New manager Erik ten Hag will be eager to secure all three points after coming up short against Real Sociedad in midweek.

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes the Red Devils are reaping the benefits of dropping Cristiano Ronaldo from their starting XI. Elsewhere, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Premier League giants were offered the chance to sign an Atletico Madrid winger this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on September 11, 2022:

Manchester United reaping benefits of dropping Cristiano Ronaldo, says Gabriel Agbonlahor

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to cement a place in the starting XI at Old Trafford this season.

Manchester United are flourishing after dropping Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Gabriel Agbonlahor.

The Portuguese has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag at Old Trafford this season. The Dutch manager has preferred to use Marcus Rashford as a No. 9, and the Englishman has impressed in the new role.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB Manchester United’s players think the team are better off with Marcus Rashford playing up front and Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. #MUFC [Richard Moriarty, Sun] Manchester United’s players think the team are better off with Marcus Rashford playing up front and Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench. #MUFC [Richard Moriarty, Sun]

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that dropping Ronaldo in favour of players who want to press has worked for the club.

“Man United look a lot better now; they look more organised and like they have a better team spirit. Everyone was calling for Man United to drop Ronaldo and play players who want to press and they are reaping the benefits. You look at (Christian) Eriksen and (Bruno) Fernandes in the middle creating, and (Scott) McTominay’s looking good,” said Agbonlahor.

He added:

“Antony looks like a great signing. (Jadon) Sancho is starting to want to take players on, and Rashford is looking like we want to see and thought we had. This amazing Rashford is a guarantee for the World Cup with the way he’s playing.”

Agbonlahor also believes the Red Devils could finish in the top four of the Premier League this season.

“It’s looking better at Man United. What it has done as well has probably forced (Todd) Boehly’s hand at Chelsea to think ‘If I don’t change this soon, we might not make the top four’. There are at least six teams fighting for the top four. There is no reason why Chelsea are guaranteed to get it or Spurs or Arsenal. United will be fancying themselves on their recent form to get into the top four,” said Agbonlahor.

Manchester United are fifth in the Premier League standings, a point behind fourth placed Brighton & Hove Albion.

Red Devils were offered Yannick Carrasco in summer

Yannick Carrasco could have arrived at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United were offered the chance to sign Yannick Carrasco this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside. The Red Devils were in the market for a wide forward and were offered quite a few players for the role, including the Belgian.

However, the Premier League giants opted not to pursue the Atletico Madrid man and ended up breaking the bank for Antony. With the club playing a hefty fee for the Brazilian, it's unlikely they will return for Carrasco in the future.

Donny van de Beek opens up on club’s summer signings

Donny van de Beek has struggled for chances at Old Trafford this season.

Donny van de Beek believes Manchester United’s new recruits are the perfect fit for the current squad. The Dutch midfielder has opened up on the club’s summer business and provided an insight on some of the players who have arrived.

UtdDistrict 🔰 @UtdDistrict 🗣 Donny van de Beek: “I’m really working hard for it, so I’m positive. I’ll do my best. The last part of last season, I was injured, I could feel that in the first few weeks of pre-season, but now I’ve started to feel better and better. So I’m really positive.” [MU] 🗣 Donny van de Beek: “I’m really working hard for it, so I’m positive. I’ll do my best. The last part of last season, I was injured, I could feel that in the first few weeks of pre-season, but now I’ve started to feel better and better. So I’m really positive.” [MU]

Speaking to the club’s website, Van de Beek said that the new arrivals are all team players

“Some of the players I played against – I played against Christian, against Casemiro as well, with Ajax. Licha (Lisandro), I played together with him. So I know what they are capable of, and they are really good players, so they will help us for sure. They are nice people, but they are also team players. I think this is important - to work hard together. As people, they fit very well with the players we have,” said Van de Beek.

The Dutchman has made three appearances across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

