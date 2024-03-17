Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils receive Amadou Onana boost; PSG not in talks for Marcus Rashford, and more - March 17, 2024

Manchester United host bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, March 17, in the FA Cup quarterfinal. Erik ten Hag's team are coming off a 2-0 win over Everton last weekend in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have received a boost in their pursuit of Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain are not in talks to sign United attacker Marcus Rashford this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 17, 2024:

Manchester United receive Amadou Onana boost

Amadou Onana is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have received a boost in their plans to sign Amadou Onana this summer.

According to SPORT, Everton will only allow the player to leave for €60 million, which effectively rules Barcelona out of the race. The Blaugrana are looking for a defensive midfielder this summer and have set their sights on the Belgian.

Onana has gone from strength to strength with the Toffees this season, registering three goals and one assist in 29 games across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, with midfield reinforcements one of Ten Hag's priorities this year. Onana could be an upgrade on Sofyan Amrabat, who has failed to convince on loan and is expected to head back to Serie A in the summer.

PSG not in talks for Marcus Rashford, says Fabrizio Romano

Marcus Rashford has been a shadow of his former self this season.

PSG are not planning to move for Marcus Rashford at the end of the season, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward has endured an underwhelming season, registering just seven goals and six assists in 34 games across competitions. Recent reports have suggested that the Parisians are planning to move for him as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

The 26-year-old registered the best season of his career under Ten Hag last campaign, scoring 30 goals and setting up 11 in 56 games. The Dutch manager has said in his recent press conference that Rashford isn't for sale.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Englishman remains focussed on the Red Devils for now.

"It’s important to clarify something with regards to Marcus Rashford, because I’ve been getting many questions coming from you, guys.

"There are many rumours concerning PSG bidding for Rashford, and let me say guys, I’m not aware of anything concrete in terms of negotiations or bid at this point," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"PSG appreciate Rashford and he is a player they really wanted two years ago when Pochettino was in charge, but Man United said no.

"Erik ten Hag said no and he confirmed again in his press conference that he wants to continue with Marcus Rashford as a crucial part of his project. The situation remains quiet, and Rashford’s full focus is on Manchester United. Let’s see if it changes in the summer.”

Rashford signed a new deal with the Premier League giants last summer.

Mason Greenwood likely to leave Old Trafford this summer

Mason Greenwood's future remains up in the air.

Manchester United are likely to offload Mason Greenwood this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The disgraced English forward is on loan at Getafe and has done a decent job. Greenwood has eight goals and five assists in 26 outings across competitions this season.

Recent reports have suggested that the Red Devils have discussed the 22-year-old with Barcelona, but Jacobs has rubbished those claims.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist added that Greenwood's recent form will help the Premier League giants raise good money from his exit.

“I don't think Murtough’s trip to Barcelona has any standing on the Greenwood rumours. According to sources, the trip had nothing to do with Mason Greenwood.

"As Sir Jim Ratcliffe has said, Manchester United will resolve the Greenwood situation and determine whether they may consider U-turning and bringing him back to the club or, more likely, selling him during the summer," said Jacobs.

He continued:

“Manchester United's decision will be more than just a football one. It will be based on speaking to various stakeholders per the original review. They will then see whether, within the market, they can get the kind of fee that they're looking for.

"Given his form at Getafe, all indications are that Man Utd will be able to cash in at a very beneficial level, which may allow them to move more freely in the market. The trip was just relationship building.”

Greenwood's contract at Old Trafford runs till 2025.