Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils receive boost in Erling Haaland chase, club ready to battle Chelsea for French star, and more - 9th September 2021

Manchester United have started the 2021-22 campaign on a high, scoring seven goals in three games. The Red Devils have won two and drawn one so far and are tipped to fight for the Premier League title after a stellar transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought in Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Tom Heaton to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United have also received a boost in their pursuit of Erling Haaland. The Red Devils are willing to battle Chelsea for the services of a French midfielder.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 9 September 2021.

Manchester United receive boost in Erling Haaland chase

Manchester United have received a boost in the pursuit of Erling Haaland.

Manchester United have received a boost in their quest to sign Erling Haaland next summer, according to The Express via ESPN. The Red Devils are hot on the heels of the Norwegian, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer desperate to see his countryman at Old Trafford. Haaland is expected to be available for cheap next summer.

Manchester United are among a host of clubs vying for his services. The Red Devils wanted to sign him before he was picked up by Borussia Dortmund, but a move failed to materialize.

Despite completing a blockbuster return of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, the Premier League giants believe Haaland holds the key to their success. Their hopes of securing his signature have been greatly boosted now.

Real Madrid and Manchester City were both interested in the Norwegian, but have moved on to alternate targets. Los Blancos want to put all their efforts into securing Kylian Mbappe next summer.

City, on the other hand, will return for Harry Kane in 2022. That could give Manchester United a free run at Haaland in less than a year.

Red Devils ready to battle Chelsea for French star

Manchester United are ready to battle Chelsea for Aurelien Tchouameni.

Manchester United are willing to battle Chelsea for the signature of Aurelien Tchouameni, according to The Hard Tackle via Transfer Market Web. The French midfielder has enjoyed a stellar rise in recent times and is one of the hottest properties in Europe. The Red Devils have a long-term interest in the player and could prioritize a move for him next summer.

Manchester United desperately need a defensive midfielder to complete their midfield. The Red Devils have earmarked Tchouameni for the role but will have to ward off competition from Chelsea to bring him to Old Trafford.

PSG eyeing move for Manchester United star

Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring David de Gea.

Paris Saint-Germain are considering a move for David de Gea. The Manchester United goalkeeper is currently valued at £20m. Given that they already have Dean Henderson in the ranks, the Red Devils could be willing to consider his departure for the right price.

The Spaniard has been far from his best in recent seasons although he did look like his old self recently against Wolverhampton Wanderers. PSG will move for De Gea if Keylor Navas departs the club.

The Ligue 1 giants have already brought in Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer but will need another experienced customer between the sticks if Navas leaves.

