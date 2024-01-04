Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils receive Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting boost, Dortmund in Jadon Sancho talks, and more - January 4, 2024

Manchester United will be hoping to turn over a new leaf with the start of 2024, after enduring a difficult season so far. Erik ten Hag’s men next face Wigan Athletic at DW Stadium on Monday (January 8) in the FA Cup third round.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have an advantage in their plans to sign Maxim Choupo-Moting. Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund are already locked in talks to take Jadon Sancho back to the Signal Iduna Park.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from January 4, 2024.

Manchester United receive Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting boost

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting could be on the move this month

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. According to journalist Christian Falk, the Cameroonian striker is willing to consider a move to Old Trafford this month.

The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new No. 9 following their struggles in front of goal. New signing Rasmus Hojlund, brought in from Atalanta this summer, is yet to get going. He has scored just once in 15 Premier League appearances.

Erik ten Hag wants an experienced head to spearhead his attack and Choupo-Moting has emerged as an option. The 34-year-old’s contract with Bayern Munich expires at the end of this season and the Bavarians are keen to offload him from their books this month. The Cameroonian has appeared 19 times across competitions this season, scoring three goals.

Borussia Dortmund in Jadon Sancho talks

Jadon Sancho is expected to leave Old Trafford in January

Borussia Dortmund are engaged in talks to re-sign Jadon Sancho, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The English forward has been an isolated future at Old Trafford following a public spat with Erik ten Hag in September last year. Sancho remains banished from the first team for now and is expected to leave this month.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano wrote that the 23-year-old is pushing to leave Manchester United.

“Jadon Sancho’s return to Borussia Dortmund is gather pace – negotiations are going very well and moving very quickly because Sancho is pushing for the move. He has had a few difficult months at Manchester United as he’s been out of the team after complications with Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Sancho also had an opportunity with Juventus, but in the end they were not willing to pay the loan fee or salary coverage, so Juve decided to invest in different players. Dortmund, however, need a player like this to make an impact now after some difficult weeks at the club, and Sancho is the player they want, and he wants to go back there.”

Romano added that Sancho has already informed the Red Devils that he wants to leave.

“Sancho has sent a very clear message to Manchester United – he wants to go as soon as possible, in the next couple of days, not at the end of the January transfer window. Important hours and days are ahead, with negotiations continuing over his return to Borussia Dortmund,” wrote Romano.

The Englishman has failed to live up to expectations since joining the Premier League giants in 2021 for reportedly £72 million. He has scored recorded just 12 goals and provided six assists in 82 games.

Raphael Varane likely to leave Old Trafford this year

Raphael Varane’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Raphael Varane could leave Manchester United in 2024, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson.

The 30-year-old defender’s contract with the club is all set to expire in six months and he hasn’t agreed to an extension yet. Varane has dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag this season, with Harry Maguire preferred ahead of him in the starting XI.

Varane is understandably frustrated by the situation and remains linked with an exit. In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson added that Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are eyeing the Frenchman with interest.

“We’ve seen an interesting scenario develop at Manchester United, who have decided not to trigger the option to extend Raphael Varane’s contract by another year, instead hoping to get him to agree to a new deal on reduced wages. I can’t see United and Varane agreeing altered terms, so I suspect at this point that we’re probably about to see his last few months at Old Trafford if he doesn’t get a move this January,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“There have been links with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich and I can confirm that these are real. We know that Bayern looked at Jerome Boateng a few months ago and then decided against that move, but they could still do with cover in defence.”

Johnson also said that Varane could return for his swansong with former club Lens this summer.

“He’s not someone who really strikes me as a player who’s going to look to have a really long career, and so it wouldn’t surprise me if he wanted to finish his career off where it started at Lens. I could see him re-joining Lens for maybe a season or two and then possibly even calling it a day,” wrote Johnson.

Varane has appeared 16 times across competitions this season for the Red Devils, starting 11 of them.