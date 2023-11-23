Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils receive Goncalo Inacio boost; Bayern Munich eyeing Raphael Varane, and more - November 23, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to test themselves against Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday (November 26) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag has endured a shaky start to the campaign, losing five times in 12 games.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have received a boost in their plans to sign Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are monitoring United centre-back Raphael Varane with interest.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on November 23, 2023:

Manchester United receive Goncalo Inacio boost

Goncalo Inacio is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have received a boost in their plans to sign Goncalo Inacio.

According to Correio da Manha, the Portuguese full-back wants to play in England. Inacio is among the defenders being eyed by the Red Devils ahead of 2024, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Erik ten Hag is expected to reinforce his backline either in January or next summer, with multiple departures expected from the defence.

Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are all staring at uncertain futures, so the Dutch manager wants to rope in Inacio to address the situation.

The player is not short of suitors, with Liverpool also keeping him under close watch. The 22-year-old is a first-team regular for Sporting and has been hugely impressive.

Inacio has appeared 17 times across competitions for the Portuguese club this campaign, starting 15 of them. His contract with the club runs till 2027, and he has a €60 million release clause in his deal.

Bayern Munich eyeing Raphael Varane

Raphael Varane could leave Old Trafford in 2024.

Bayern Munich are interested in Raphael Varane, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The French defender has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United in recent games and is no longer a guaranteed starter under Ten Hag. Varane is apparently frustrated with the situation and has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are aware that the player remains unsettled at the club and are willing to offload him next year. The Bavarians have emerged as a surprise candidate for the 30-year-old and are closely monitoring developments at Manchester United.

The German giants are expected to dive in the market for a new defender in January. Red Devil are likely to let Varane go for €20-30 million.

Erik ten Hag backs Rasmus Hojlund to succeed

Rasmus Hojlund moved to Old Trafford this summer.

Erik ten Hag is convinced that Rasmus Hojlund will come good at Manchester United.

The Danish striker arrived at Old Trafford from Atalanta this summer but has blown hot and cold. The 20-year-old has been outstanding in the UEFA Champions League, scoring five times in four games. However, he's yet to find the back of the net in nine Premier League outings.

The situation has raised doubts about the youngster, with the Red Devils struggling in the final third this season. However, speaking to the club’s website, Ten Hag said that it's only a matter of time before Hojlund finds his scoring boots in the league.

“If you score in the Champions League five times, you will score also in the Premier League, it’s just a matter of time. As long as we, as a team, are creating the chances, and as long as he is convinced, I believe he will start scoring goals,” said Ten Hag.

Hojlund has registered just 1.95 shots on target every 90 minutes this season in the Premier League.