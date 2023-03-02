Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils reignite Frenkie de Jong interest; club eyeing Romeo Lavia, and more - March 2, 2023

Manchester United secured a 3-1 comeback win over West Ham United on Wednesday (March 1) at Old Trafford in the FA Cup to reach the quarterfinals, where they will face Fulham.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have reignited their interest in Frenkie de Jong. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are monitoring Romeo Lavia. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 2, 2023:

Manchester United reignite Frenkie de Jong interest

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Frenkie de Jong, according to talkSPORT.

The Dutch midfielder was a target for Erik ten Hag last summer but opted to stay at Barcelona. However, the Dutch manager remains keen to bring the player to Old Trafford and has already made him a priority target this year.

UtdXclusive @UtdXclusive - The prospect of partnering Casemiro in @talkSPORT] - The prospect of partnering Casemiro in #mufc 's midfield is said to be an attractive proposition for Frenkie de Jong, particularly with United on course for Champions League qualification. [ @alex_crook 📝 - The prospect of partnering Casemiro in #mufc's midfield is said to be an attractive proposition for Frenkie de Jong, particularly with United on course for Champions League qualification. [@alex_crook, @talkSPORT] https://t.co/9fFEN7pMGy

The Red Devils are hoping that beating the Blaugrana in the UEFA Europa League will help them in their quest to sign De Jong at the end of the season. The Dutch midfielder could also be enticed by the prospect of teaming up with Casemiro in the middle of the park. Manchester United are on course to return to the UEFA Champions League next season.

Ten Hag's team is firing on all cylinders recently, and the Dutchman and now wants his compatriot to join the revolution at Old Trafford. De Jong has made 30 appearances across competitions for Barcelona this season, recording two goals and an assist.

Red Devils eyeing Romeo Lavia

Romeo Lavia has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Romeo Lavia, according to The Daily Mail via Team Talk.

The Belgian has hit the ground running since joining Southampton from Manchester City last summer, attracting attention from clubs around the league. Chelsea are already monitoring the player with interest, while City are also plotting to bring him back to the Etihad.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug JUST IN:



Manchester United are among the clubs keeping tabs on Romeo Lavia. #MUFC JUST IN:Manchester United are among the clubs keeping tabs on Romeo Lavia. @AdrianJKajumba 🚨 JUST IN: Manchester United are among the clubs keeping tabs on Romeo Lavia. @AdrianJKajumba #MUFC ✅ https://t.co/AMvxfml1O8

The Red Devils have now joined the fray. Ten Hag is hoping to upgrade his midfield this summer and has set his sights on 19-year-old.

The Saints value the player at £40 million, and Manchester United are ready to match their asking price. Southampton are languishing at the bottom of the league, so Lavia could be available if they fail to survive.

The Belgian has appeared 21 times for the club across competitions this season, registering one goal and an assist. City have a buyback clause worth £40 million in the player’s contract, but it will only get activated in the summer of 2024.

Erik ten Hag pleased with Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire was in the starting XI on Wednesday.

Erik ten hag has expressed satisfaction at Harry Maguire’s performance against West Ham United in the FA Cup.

The English defender started in an unfamiliar right centre-back role for Manchester United on the night but was impressive. The 29-year-old prefers to operate as a left centre-back but has struggled to oust Lisandro Martinez from that position.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag said he prefers a right-footed player for the right centre-back position and also praised Maguire’s performance at that position.

“It is my way of playing, or our way, and it is better. I prefer to have a player with a lot of initiative (at right centre-back), and when you are left-footed, you have better angles (at left centre-back). Harry can play on the lef,t but right is obviously much better, and today we have seen that,” said Ten Hag.

He continued:

“He had a good performance; he took initiative in and out of possession, and so he was dominating in defence, but in offence, he had some really good moments. He had good passes, good engagement with opponents and outplaying them. He played a good game.”

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Ten Hag on Harry Maguire: “He had a good performance. He took initiative in and out of possession. He was dominating in defence and in offence I think he has some really good moments - good passes, engaging, outplaying opponents.” Ten Hag on Harry Maguire: “He had a good performance. He took initiative in and out of possession. He was dominating in defence and in offence I think he has some really good moments - good passes, engaging, outplaying opponents.”

Ten Hag added that he has been working closely with Maguire in training to improve his impact with the ball.

“How do we help him with that? In training, we give him coaching; we give him instructions. But also not that long ago we showed him a video of how to outplay opponents and how he can have more impact in possession in building up because his skills … he is really high-skilled. For a centre-back, he has so many skills. He has to use that in a game,” said Ten Hag.

Maguire has appeared 21 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season.

