Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils reject £50m bid for French star, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Raphael Varane deal not done yet, and more - 13th August 2021

Manchester United are all set to kick-start their new season against Leeds United on Saturday. The Red Devils have been busy in the transfer market so far, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer determined to fight for silverware in the upcoming season. The Norwegian has managed to improve his squad during his tenure but wants to dip into the transfer market ahead of a vital season.

Solskjaer is also looking to streamline his options this month and remains open to offloading fringe players in the squad.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 13 August 2021.

Manchester United reject £50m bid for French star

Anthony Martial

Manchester United have turned down Inter Milan’s £50m offer for Anthony Martial, according to Daily Mail. The Nerazzurri are searching for Romelu Lukaku's replacement and have their eyes set on the French star. However, the Red Devils have rejected their offer as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Martial will be crucial to his team's cause in the 2021-22 season.

The Frenchman has blown hot and cold since joining Manchester United and has struggled for consistency in his game. The Red Devils have been frustrated by his Jekyll and Hyde persona on the pitch, but are willing to put their faith in the Frenchman.

With Marcus Rashford recovering from surgery and Edinson Cavani unavailable, Manchester United are suddenly short of firepower in their attack.

Jadon Sancho is also expected to take some time to adjust to his new team, so the Red Devils might have to put their trust in Martial. Solskjaer will be hoping his star attacker can prove the naysayers wrong and get back to his scintillating best soon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms Raphael Varane deal not done yet

Raphael Varane

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Manchester United have not completed the signing of Raphael Varane yet. The Red Devils agreed to a deal with Real Madrid for the Frenchman on 27 July. However, the Premier League giants have failed to register the player in time for this weekend’s game against Leeds United.

Speaking at his press conference on Friday, Solskjaer revealed Varane was yet to train with the Manchester United squad. However, he expressed hope that the deal would be completed soon.

“Things happen and things take time. It'll be done soon. Unfortunately with the isolation, that delayed these things. It's not 100% done yet. He's not trained with us and we haven't put all the dots over the i's and crossed the t's yet,” said Solskjaer.

Solskjær: "He's [Varane] not trained with us. Things happen and things take time. Unfortunately with the isolation and the delay, these things... It's not 100 per cent done yet." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) August 13, 2021

Harry Maguire backs Jadon Sancho to be a star at Manchester United

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire believes his new teammate Jadon Sancho will achieve great things at Old Trafford. Speaking to Sky Sports, Maguire called his countryman an exceptional talent.

“I’m really excited for him, he’s an exceptional talent. He’s the type of player – with the confidence he has – who can be a real star for this club, and I feel like in the future and the success we have, he can have a big part to play,” said Maguire.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar