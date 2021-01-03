Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils reject Paul Pogba double swap deal, Amad Diallo update and more | 2nd January 2021

Manchester United are going into the January transfer window sitting 2nd in the Premier League table, tied on points with Liverpool. The Red Devils are flying high of late, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope no major departures occur during the window, as his side look to maintain their Premier League title charge.

French World Cup winner Paul Pogba's situation at the club is one to keep an eye on, as Manchester United may be fielding offers for the midfielder very soon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also looking to get rid of some of the fringe players in his squad, so as to bring down the club's wage bill.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Manchester United transfer news:

Atalanta are hoping to keep Amad Diallo till the end of the season

Amad Diallo in action for Atalanta

Serie A side Atalanta have requested Manchester United to allow Amad Diallo to spend the rest of the season at the Italian club. United bought the 18-year old winger in the summer and sent him back on loan to Atalanta for the first half of the season.

Now, with Atalanta captain Alejandro Gomez angling for a move away from the club, the Italian team want to keep Amad Diallo for the rest of the season.

Diallo has only made two substitute appearances for Atalanta this season, but it now seems that he will play a bigger part in the second half of the campaign.

According to Goal, Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini had this to say about the young Ivorian's situation at the club:

"There is an internal solution that could be very interesting, which is Amad Diallo. Clearly, Manchester United own him, but he could remain with us for a few more months. I really like him, he’s only 18, and I’d like him to stay until June, but obviously it depends on his club."

Solskjaer just confirmed that Amad Diallo has received his passport: "We have had all the paperwork, I can't see any obstacles. He’s coming. Hope very soon he will be with us. Very excited to have him in. He'll need time to develop”. 🔴 #MUFC @Amaddiallo79 @lauriewhitwell — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 1, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looking to get rid of four Manchester United players

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to get rid of the deadwood at the club

According to The Athletic, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is open to letting four players leave Manchester United in January. The United boss is looking to trim the size of his squad in order to reduce the club's wage bill.

The four players in question are Sergio Romero, Marcos Rojo, Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones. All four players have barely played under Solskjaer this season, and their time at Manchester United looks to be coming to an end.

Sergio Romero is free to leave the club after his failed move to Everton in the summer. The goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United and is currently behind David De Gea and Dean Henderson.

Romero's compatriot Marcos Rojo hasn't featured in any competition this season and can leave the club as well.

Even though Jesse Lingard recently signed a new 1-year extension to stay at United, the midfielder will be allowed to depart in order to get more playing time under his belt.

Solskjaer doesn't see Lingard as part of his plans for the club, with Leicester City, Newcastle United and West Ham, all being linked with a move for the Englishman.

Phil Jones has been told he can leave United as well, after barely featuring during Solskjaer's reign.

Manchester United reject Juventus' double swap deal for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba looks set to leave United at the end of the season

Manchester United have rejected a swap deal by Juventus for French midfielder Paul Pogba.

According to Calciomercato, the Red Devils rejected Juventus' offer of Aaron Ramsey and Douglas Costa for Paul Pogba. Manchester United don't see Ramsey or Costa as part of their future.

United are holding out for a transfer fee even though Pogba's camp has made it clear that the midfielder is likely to leave the club at the end of the season

Pogba's contract with Manchester United till 2022, but the Frenchman's agent, Mino Raiola, recently stated that the midfielder wants out of the club.