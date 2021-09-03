Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils remain interested in Bundesliga superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo excited to be back at Old Trafford, and more - 2nd September 2021

Manchester United cannot wait for the international break to be over. The Red Devils have started the new season well, winning two of their first three games. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has strengthened his squad over the summer, bringing in Tom Heaton, Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Norwegian is expected to fight for silverware after arriving within touching distance of gold last season.

Manchester United remain interested in Erling Haaland and will target him next summer. Cristiano Ronaldo is raring to go after completing his return to Old Trafford.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 2 September 2021.

Manchester United remain interested in Erling Haaland, despite the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Hard Tackle via ESPN. The Red Devils have made the Norwegian their primary target for next summer when the Bundesliga superstar could be available in a cut-price deal. Haaland was linked with Chelsea this summer, but the Blues signed Romelu Lukaku instead.

Erling Haaland remains Manchester United's priority transfer target next summer, despite the club's financial outlay to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus,.#MUFC [@MarkOdgen_] — The United Devils (@TheUnitedDevils) September 1, 2021

That perhaps hints that the London side will no longer be in the race for the Norwegian’s signature next summer. However, Manchester United are expected to face competition from the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid for his services. The Red Devils are plotting to use the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Haaland’s good friend Jadon Sancho to lure him to Old Trafford next summer. The Portuguese’s presence is not expected to hinder the Premier League side’s plans for raiding Borussia Dortmund once again.

Cristiano Ronaldo is delighted to be back at his old hunting ground. The Portuguese recently sat down with the club’s media for his first interview since joining Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner shed light on a lot of topics, including his relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson. He also claimed that returning to Old Trafford was his "best decision."

“I think it’s the best decision that I have made it. It’s right on point in my opinion. I moved from Juve now to Manchester, it’s a new chapter, I’m so happy and glad, and I want to carry on again, to make history, to try to help Manchester achieve great results, to win trophies and number one of them, to win great things” said Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lights 💡

Camera 🎥

Action 🎬@Cristiano's first interview after returning home is here to enjoy! 🤩🍿#MUFC pic.twitter.com/7Z5EgwCICJ — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 2, 2021

West Ham United planning to return for Jesse Lingard in January

Jesse Lingard could leave Manchester United in January

West Ham United are planning to return for Jesse Lingard in January, according to Caught Offside via Todo Fichajes. The Englishman enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with the Hammers in the second half of last season. David Moyes was eager to bring Lingard back to the London Stadium on a permanent deal, but West Ham failed to match Manchester United’s valuation of the player.

Lingard remains at Old Trafford for now but might find chances harder to come by after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho. As such, he could be ready to leave the club at the turn of the year.

