Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils retain Randal Kolo Muani interest, club eying David Alaba, and more - July 16, 2023

Manchester United are looking to add more quality to their squad after an impressive first season under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager guided his team to a third place finish in the Premier League and won the EFL Cup.

The Red Devils remain interested in Randal Kolo Muani. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are monitoring David Alaba.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from July 16, 2023.

Manchester United retain Randal Kolo Muani interest

Randal Kolo Muani has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United have retained an interest in Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani, according to journalist Christian Falk. The Red Devils are keen to add a world-class target man to their attack this summer and are scouting the market for options. Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane is Erik ten Hag’s preferred choice, although prising the Englishman away from Spurs is likely to be extremely difficult.

The Premier League giants were reported to have an interest in Kolo Muani at the start of the summer, although the rumors have died down in recent weeks. The Frenchman remains heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right now. However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Falk said that Manchester United are still in the race for the 24-year-old.

“They're still in the race. United know that the chance of getting Harry Kane is not very high because if Tottenham sell, they would prefer to sell Kane to another league. But another club is on the table with United in Paris Saint-Germain. There were also rumours that they wanted Kane. But Kane has told PSG he will go to Munich if he leaves London,” said Falk.

Falk continued:

“With Kylian Mbappe, nobody knows where he's playing next year, so PSG are also searching for a striker like Man Utd. Kolo Muani is French and from Paris, and they have good chances to go for him. I heard they contacted Kolo Muani when Mbappe said he wasn't sure what he was doing. They would like to have him in the club. PSG have money, so it’s something big to comprehend for Man Utd.”

Ten Hag also has his eyes on Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

Red Devils eying David Alaba

David Alaba is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are interested in signing David Alaba, according to Nacional. The Austrian defender joined Real Madrid in 2021 and has been a regular in the first team under Carlo Ancelotti. However, an intense competition for places at the Santiago Bernabeu means Alaba is no longer a guaranteed starter at the club. The Red Devils are hoping to take advantage of the situation and lure the 31-year-old to Old Trafford.

The entire episode could be similar to Casemiro’s departure from Los Blancos last summer, with the Brazilian helping transform Ten Hag’s midfield. The Dutch manager is convinced that Alaba can have a similar impact and is confident of convincing the player to arrive at Old Trafford. The Austrian is reportedly open to the move, especially since Manchester United are ready to offer him improved wages.

Ten Hag is desperate for defensive reinforcements this summer and was previously interested in signing Kim Min-jae. The South Korean defender looks set to leave Napoli this summer, but Bayern Munich are leading the race for his signature. There are other names on the Dutch manager’s wishlist, including Alaba. However, the deal will depend on whether Real Madrid are willing to let the player go this year.

West Ham United want Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire could be on his way out of Old Trafford this summer

West Ham United are interested in signing Harry Maguire, according to The Telegraph. The English defender is surplus to requirements at Manchester United and Erik ten Hag is ready to let him go. The Dutch manager is already scouting the market for a replacement for the 30-year-old, who dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford last season. The Hammers are attentive to the situation and want to move for Maguire this summer.

David Moyes is looking to add more steel to his backline and believes the Englishman will add value to his starting XI. West Ham have money to spend after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for a British club record fee. Moyes is looking to invest part of the amount on Maguire this summer. The Englishman is also willing to move in search of regular football to ensure he keeps his place in the Three Lions squad for the 2024 Euros.