Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils scouting Kim Min-jae; Robert Lewandowski wanted Old Trafford move, and more - April 5, 2023

Manchester United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford on Wednesday (April 5) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men have dropped out of the top four but can get back to fourth place with a win.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on Kim Min-jae. Elsewhere, Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has said that he wanted to move to Old Trafford earlier in his career.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 5, 2023:

Manchester United scouting Kim Min-jae

Kim Min-jae is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United remain interested in Kim Min-jae, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The South Korean defender has been a revelation for Napoli this season and is wanted at Old Trafford this summer. With Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire likely to leave in the summer, the Red Devils are planning to reinforce their backline at the end of the season.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that there have been no offers, as Kim is totally focussed on the ongoing season.

“I’ve already said in February and also recently that Manchester United have sent their scouts to follow Kim. But at the moment, it’s not time for bids or anything, as Kim is 100% focused on Serie A and Champions League with Napoli and doesn’t want any distraction. PSG also appreciate Kim, but also in this case, nothing is advanced yet,” said Romano.

The 26-year-old has helped the runaway Serie A leaders register 17 clean sheets in 36 appearances across competitions this season.

Robert Lewandowski wanted Old Trafford move

Robert Lewandowski was wanted at Old Trafford more than a decade ago.

Robert Lewandowski has said that Sir Alex Ferguson tried to bring him to Manchester United.

The Polish striker joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich last summer and has been in blistering form this season. The 34-year-old has 27 goals and seven assists in 34 games for the La Liga leaders this season.

Speaking to Sport Bild, Lewandowski recalled speaking to Ferguson regarding a possible move during the summer of 2011.

“We had a friendly with Dortmund in preparation, I think against Bochum. I was subbed at half-time. I looked at my mobile phone in the dressing room. There was a text message with the sender +44. Ferguson had tried to call me and then sent me a message. He wanted to talk to me,” said Lewandowski.

He added:

“I was still in the dressing room, I took a shower and called him back, in a quiet corner. My English wasn’t as good as it is today. He has a strong Scottish accent. I was so focused on understanding what he meant! Alex Ferguson tried to be considerate, spoke slowly.”

The 34-year-old added that he wanted to join the Red Devils, but then Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp refused to let him leave.

“I was 22-years-old; it was a special moment. I spoke to Aki Watzke and Jurgen Klopp in the camp. I wanted to go to Man United! But they said: ‘No chance, Robert. We need you. You have to stay’,” said Lewandowski.

Manchester United went on to sign Robin van Persie a year later, and the Dutchman almost singlehandedly won them the Premier League.

Ajax plotting Donny van de Beek return

Donny van de Beek could head back to Ajax this summer.

Ajax are hoping to bring Donny van de Beek back to the Eredivisie this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Dutch midfielder joined Manchester United from the Dutch side with a lot of hype in 2020 but has failed to live up to expectations. The 25-year-old has dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag this season and is now sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

However, even when fit, Van de Beek has been a peripheral figure at the club and is no longer guaranteed game time. The Red Devils are willing to let him go at the end of the season, and Ajax are monitoring the situation with interest.

The Eredivisie giants are ready to bring their former player back to the Johan Cruyff Arena. The 25-year-old is tied to Manchester United till 2025 but is likely to move on this summer.

Poll : 0 votes