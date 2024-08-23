Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils sent Joshua Zirkzee warning; Juventus eyeing Jadon Sancho, and more - August 23, 2024

Manchester United are putting together final preparations ahead of their trip to the Amex on Saturday, August 24, to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men are coming off a narrow 1-0 home win over Fulham last weekend in their league opener.

Meanwhile, a former player has advised the Red Devils to sign another No. 9 this summer. Elsewhere, Juventus are interested in attacker Jadon Sancho, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 23, 2024:

Manchester United sent Joshua Zirkzee warning by former player

Joshua Zirkzee

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy reckons Joshua Zirkzee isn't the answer to Manchester United's goalscoring conundrum. The Red Devils struggled in front of goal last season, finding the back of the net just 57 times in the league.

Manager Erik ten Hag moved swiftly to sign Zirkzee from Bologna this summer. The Dutch striker came off the bench against Fulham last weekend and scored the winner, justifying the manager's trust in him.

However, in his column for The Daily Mail, Murphy said that the 23-year-old isn't the right man for the No. 9 role at Old Trafford.

“Joshua Zirkzee has made a dream start at Manchester United and looks a wonderful talent. But sorry to disappoint United fans: he is not going to be the answer to their goalscoring problems,” wrote Murphy.

He continued:

“The Dutchman is strong and skilful but not a proper centre forward. He likes to come to the ball and is more comfortable as a No 10 or wide. His scoring record at Bologna was a goal every four games — not great."

Murphy went on to suggest that Manchester United should target Brentford hitman Ivan Toney instead this summer.

“Unless United go for a genuine No 9 like Ivan Toney in the last couple of weeks of the transfer window, I think you can discount their top-four prospects.

"Rasmus Hojlund is not ready either to be that 20-goals-a-season Man United need in the Premier League,” wrote Murphy.

He concluded:

“Though Zirkzee came off the bench and grabbed a late winner, buying a No 9 with real character and self-belief has to be a priority.

"We know Toney has the swagger and Premier League experience and if Brentford are willing to let him go for £50million, it would be a no-brainer in my view for Ten Hag to get him.”

Toney is in the final year of his contract with the Bees and is expected to leave this year.

Juventus eyeing Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho

Juventus are planning a loan move for Jadon Sancho this summer, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth. The English midfielder has settled his differences with Ten Hag but remains linked with an exit from Manchester United this year.

Recent reports have Barcelona are eyeing him with interest, while Chelsea have also been mentioned as a possible suitor. The Bianconeri have now entered the fray.

The Serie A giants have held talks with the player's entourage to facilitate a deal. Juventus are working to offload Federico Chiesa and want Sancho to take his place.

The Red Devils want £51 million for the 24-year-old, which the Italian side are in no condition to afford. Instead, the Bianconeri could push for a loan deal with an option to buy.

Red Devils sign Sekou Kone

Sekou Kone

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Guidars FC to secure the services of Sekou Kone, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The 18-year-old is one of the best young talents to have emerged from Africa recently.

Kone was linked with a number of clubs in the Premier League, including Liverpool, but the Red Devils won the race for the Mali midfielder. Kone prefers to operate as a No. 6 and is likely to be drafted into the youth side at Old Trafford. An official confirmation is expected from Manchester United soon.

