Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils set Jason Sancho price; club receive Matthijs de Ligt boost, and more - June 10, 2024

Manchester United are preparing to upgrade their squad after finishing eighth in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag guided his team to a FA Cup triumph, but his future at Old Trafford remains up in the air.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have decided to offload on-loan attacker Jadon Sancho this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have received a boost in their plans to sign Bayern Munich centre-back Matthijs de Ligt this year.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 10, 2024:

Manchester United set Jason Sancho price

Jadon Sancho

Manchester United will allow Jadon Sancho to leave for £40 million this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The English forward spent the second half of the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Borussia Dortmund after a public fallout with Ten Hag.

Sancho has done well on his temporary return to his former club, scoring three goals and setting up three in 21 games across competitions. It was previously reported that the 24-year-old is willing to return to Old Trafford only if Ten Hag leaves.

However, it now appears that the Red Devils will offload Sancho regardless of whether Ten Hag remains manager or not. The Premier League giants are looking for his replacement and are linked with Crystal Palace star Michael Olise.

Red Devils receive Matthijs de Ligt boost

Matthijs de Ligt

Bayern Munich are willing to consider offers for Matthijs de Ligt this summer, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg. The Dutch defender dropped down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena in the 2023-24 campaign, registering 30 appearances across competitions.

The Bavarians are apparently willing to let him go as they look to revamp their squad. Despite De Ligt's struggles, his stock remains high. The 24-year-old is a long-term target for Manchester United, and a move to Old Trafford could be on the cards this year.

The Premier League giants are planning for defensive reinforcements after a poor showing from the current crop. Raphael Varane has left, and Ten Hag is looking for his replacement.

De Ligt could be an option for the Dutch manager to consider. The two of them worked together at Ajax, so a reunion could be a possibility this summer.

Erik ten Hag's future hanging in the balance, says Fabrizio Romano

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are yet to come to a decision regarding Erik ten Hag, according to Fabrizio Romano. New minority owners INEOS are carrying out an end-of-season assessment at Old Trafford and are expected to make a decision on Ten Hag's future as well.

The Dutchman has endured mixed times since taking charge at the club in 2022. His second season has been one to forget, despite an FA Cup triumph. The Red Devils ended the campaign in eighth place in the league, their lowest finish in the Premier League era.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the English giants are considering their options ahead of the new campaign.

“This weekend is a very intense one behind the scenes at Man United, despite things being very quiet around the future of Erik ten Hag. However, many things are happening.

"I’m told that Man United are still talking to the representatives of other managers as the future of Ten Hag is still not safe as of right now,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“The Manchester club are yet to make a decision on their Dutch coach and are taking their time to make sure they make the right move.

"There are many people involved in this, including the board and the new co-owners. The situation is still 50/50 as we wait for Manchester United to make their final decision.”

Romano has ruled out former Bayern Munich and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel from the race to become the next Manchester United manager. The German apparently wants to take a temporary break from the game.