Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils could sign Brighton duo for £150 million, club eyeing Dani Olmo, and more - April 13, 2023

Manchester United host Sevilla at Old Trafford on Thursday (April 13) in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals first leg. Erik ten Hag’s man have won their last two Premier League games.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils will have to pay £150 million to sign a Brighton & Hove Albion duo. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit are keeping a close eye on Dani Olmo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on April 13, 2023:

Manchester United could sign Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo for £150 million

Alexis Mac Allister could leave the Amex at the end of the season.

Manchester United could secure the services of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo for £150 million, according to Football Insider.

The Red Devils are looking to upgrade their midfield this summer, despite bringing in Casemiro and Christian Eriksen last year. Scott McTominay could depart Old Trafford for greener pastures after dropping down the pecking order. Moreover, Marcel Sabitzer is set to return to Bayern Munich at the end of his loan spell.

Ten Hag could be tempted to rope in Caicedo and Mac Allister to address the issue, but signing them could put a dent in the club’s pocket. The Ecuadorian has been a revelation for Brighton & Hove Albion this season and is valued at £80 million.

Meanwhile, Mac Allister’s also a man in demand after playing a starring role in Argentina’s triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He's likely to cost £70 million and would add healthy competition to Manchester United’s squad.

Red Devils eyeing Dani Olmo

Dani Olmo is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Dani Olmo, according to Sportbild via Sport Witness.

The Spanish midfielder is a long-term target for the Red Devils, who have failed in their pursuit of the player. The 24-year-old has been an indispensable part of the RB Leipzig’s setup. However, Olmo could be sold to raise funds if the Bundesliga side fail to qualify for the Champions League.

United are paying close attention to the situation and are ready to dive in if the Spaniard becomes available. The 24-year-old enters the final year of his contract this summer but is yet to sign a new deal. Manchester United could lap him up for €40 million but must qualify for the Champions league next season to convince the player to move.

Erik ten Hag confident squad can step up to deal with Marcus Rashford absence

Marcus Rashford could miss the next few games with injury.

Erik ten Hag is confident that Manchester United will be able to deal with Marcus Rashford’s absence.

The English forward picked up a muscle injury in the Premier League win against Everton at the weekend and won’t be available for the Sevilla game. With the 25-year-old being in red-hot form, his absence will be a big blow for the Red Devils. Rashford has 28 goals and ten assists in 47 games across competitions this season for the Premier League giants.

Ahead of his 50th game in charge at Old Trafford, Ten Hag sounded hopeful of having his talisman back at the earliest.

“He is doing good. (The) progress we are happy with, but he is not ready for tomorrow's game against Sevilla. Hopefully, he will return quickly. Yes, we have a squad. We have squad depth, and we can replace (Rashford),” said Ten Hag.

He added

“Of course, when players fell away, (we can) bring in other qualities into the team, and as a team, you have to adjust. Maybe go a little bit different, but still we know what we have to do. We have to win games, and we want to win in an adventurous and proactive way.”

The Dutchman said that the availability of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Anthony Martial is a boost for Manchester United.

“That's what I mean, so that's the very good news, that we have players that drop out; other players are then returning, and quality players are returning. So yeah, we are happy with it, and I think those players are full of energy; they are highly motivated because they fell out (of the squad) for certain reasons for a couple of games,” said Ten Hag.

He continued:

“So they are returning, and they want to contribute. We are in the right position as a team. We are competing in three competitions; we can win everything in those competitions, and we go to the end of the season. This is the situation you want to be in, and the players want that as well. They want to be in the team; they want to collect trophies, so they will give their best.”

The Red Devils are fourth in the Premier League and have also reached the FA Cup semifinals.

Poll : 0 votes