Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils could sign Kolo Muani for €120 million; club monitoring Bart Verbruggen, and more - March 18, 2023

Manchester United are preparing for their FA Cup tie against Fulham on Sunday (March 19) at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag’s men are coming off a 1-0 win over Real Betis in midweek in the UEFA Europa League Round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils could sign Randal Kolo Muani for €120 million. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are keeping a close eye on Bart Verbruggen. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 18, 2023:

Manchester United could sign Kolo Muani for €120 million

Randal Kolo Muani has admirers at Old Trafford

Manchester United could secure the signature of Randal Kolo Muani if they pay Eintracht Frankfurt €120 million, according to journalist Christian Falk.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a new No. 9 this summer and have the French striker on their radar. The 24-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season with Frankfurt, amassing 16 goals and 14 assists in 34 games across competitions.

In his column for Caught Offside, Falk said that Kolo Muani’s new agent Moussa Sissoko is pushing to complete a big money move this summer.

“We heard that Manchester United is going to prepare a big offer for Randal Kolo Muani – specifically, €120m. That’s a price Frankfurt wouldn’t say no to. Last week, there was a meeting with the new agents, Moussa Sissoko and the sporting director, Markus Krösche,” wrote Falk.

He continued:

“They are getting offers, and if there is a big offer they have to consider it. At the moment, nothing has happened, as the offer isn’t on the table yet. The agents are pushing because new agents can only make money if they make a new deal.”

Erik ten Hag also has his eyes on Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen as he searches for a new focal point for his attack.

Red Devils monitoring Bart Verbruggen

Manchester United are interested in Anderlecht goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, according to Het Laatste Nieuws via Stretty News.

The Red Devils are likely to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer. David de Gea is in the final few months of his contract but is yet to sign an extension. Even if the Spaniard decides to stay, Ten Hag is expected to sign a new face to provide competition for the 32-year-old.

Verbruggen has emerged as a candidate, with his ball-playing skills making him ideal for Ten Hag’s tactics. The 21-year-old is likely to be available for €10 million, but Manchester United will have to ward off competition from Liverpool to secure his signature.

Robin van Persie heaps praise on Erik ten Hag

Robin van Persie has received managerial insight from Erik ten Hag.

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has lavished praise on Erik ten Hag.

The former Ajax manager has worked wonders since taking charge of the club last summer. He has guided United to an EFL Cup triumph, the Red Devils’ first trophy in six years.

Speaking to BT Sport, as cited by The Manchester Evening News, Van Persie said that his former club are bringing joy once again.

“People are happy to watch Manchester United again, and it gives them joy. That is what you want as a football club, as a manager and as a player. You want to entertain; you want to do nice things on the pitch. You can only do that if you really work together, and this is what these guys are doing for the past few months,” said Van Persie.

Van Persie continued:

“Then you can see where it can go to. With every exercise, there’s a clear idea or a clear target to reach for every player. From my point of view, a young coach, he gave me a lot of good insight to work on, both in possession and when the opponent has the ball,” said Van Persie.

He added:

"But also how to manage: not just a team but a whole club. It almost feels like a Prime Minister, the job he has. I always feel very welcome here at Manchester United, and I like to see everyone is polite, and everyone is happy to see you. That goes both ways.”

Ten Hag has won 32 and lost seven of his 45 games in charge of Manchester United.

