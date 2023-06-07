Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils could struggle to sign Harry Kane; Harry Maguire advised to join West Ham, and more - June 7, 2023

Manchester United are expected to invest wisely in the squad this summer. Manager Erik ten Hag enjoyed an impressive debut season at Old Trafford but is craving squad reinforcements ahead of the next campaign.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils could struggle to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer, as per acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Elsewhere, defender Harry Maguire has been urged to join West Ham United.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on June 7, 2023:

Manchester United could struggle to sign Harry Kane

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford

Manchester United are aware that signing Harry Kane will not be a straightforward affair this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The English striker is a priority target for Ten Hag this summer. The Dutch manager has seen his team struggle to score goals this season, so he wants to address the issue before the new campaign.

Wout Weghorst is unlikely to be handed a permanent deal, while Anthony Martial’s future is also up in the air. The Red Devils are hoping to bring in Kane over the summer to address the situation. The 29-year-old is a long-term target for the club and is among the finest in his position in the world right now.

Kane’s contract with Tottenham Hotspur expires in just over a year, but he hasn’t agreed an extension yet. Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that chairman Daniel Levy will fight to keep the player in London:

“Manchester United are aware of how difficult it will be to sign Harry Kane. It will be really complicated because Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will fight to keep the player and will make life very difficult for Manchester United to sign Kane, so that's not going to be easy for them,” said Romano.

Manchester United also have Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen and Atalanta's Rasmus Hojland on their target list for the No. 9 position.

Harry Maguire advised to join West Ham United

Harry Maguire is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Former West Ham United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has urged Harry Maguire to join the Hammers this summer.

The English defender’s future at Manchester United is up in the air. Maguire has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of Ten Hag. The 30-year-old has failed to work his way back into the team this season and is now a peripheral figure at the club.

Maguire is largely expected to leave the Red Devils in search of greener pasture this summer. Despite his struggles, there’s no dearth of interest in his signature. Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are among the clubs interested in the Englishman.

However, speaking recently as relayed by Caught Offside, Hislop said that a move to his former club would be the best option for Maguire.

“I understand if Harry Maguire wants to go to Spurs, I do. I don’t think it’s the right move. I don’t think it’s the right fit. I think, right now, there is an unrealistic sense of expectation about who they are from Spurs fans.

"I don’t think Harry Maguire serves well at all. I will use the example, as a former West Ham player, I would have him at West Ham,” said Hislop.

He continued:

“The West Ham fans are more understanding of your ups and downs, if you just keep showing up. I think that’s what Harry Maguire needs right now: a good run in the team.

"A fan base that would accept some of the dips, as long as you keep showing up and continue to get better. That’s who West Ham are. I am not sure that Spurs fans are at all like that and will allow him to play his way back into the England defender that we know.”

The Red Devils have already identified Kim Min-jae as a possible replacement for Maguire.

Donny van de Beek wants to leave

Donny van de Beek’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Donny van de Beek is eager to leave Manchester United to resurrect his stranded career, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch midfielder has been an isolated figure at Old Trafford since arriving from Ajax in 2020. The 26-year-old has failed to impressed under multiple managers, so his future is up in the air ahead of the summer.With Ten Hag working to welcome Mason Mount at the club, Van de Beek’s situation could go from bad to worse. The Dutchman is currently out injured but is expected to make a full recovery in time for pre-season.

However, the 26-year-old will be assessing his options in the coming weeks before making a decision on his future.

