Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils submit Benjamin Pavard bid; West Ham want Scott McTominay, and more - August 13, 2023

Manchester United host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Monday (August 14) to mark the start of their second season under Erik ten Hag. The Dutch manager has done well since taking charge last summer, winning the Carabao Cup, reaching the FA Cup final and finishing third in the league.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have submitted an offer for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard. Elsewhere, West Ham United are planning to move for United midfielder Scott McTominay.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on August 13, 2023:

Manchester United submit Benjamin Pavard bid

Benjamin Pavard (left) is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have submitted an offer to Bayern Munich for Benjamin Pavard, according to transfer insider Florian Plettenberg.

The Red Devils are in the market for a new defender this summer to replace Harry Maguire, who's set to move to West Ham United. Ten Hag has identified Pavard as the ideal candidate for the job.

The Premier League giants have wasted no time in reaching out to Bayernwith an offer to bring the 27-year-old to Old Trafford. However, the Bundesliga champions have turned down the bid.

The French defender has already agreed terms with Manchester United and is keen to play under Ten Hag. With the player’s Bayern contract expiring in 2024, a move could materialise this summer.

West Ham want Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay’s time at Manchester United could be coming to an end.

West Ham United have identified Scott McTominay as a replacement for Lucas Paqueta, according to Football Insider.

The Scottish midfielder struggled for game time under Ten Hag last season and is no longer indispensable. The Red Devils are heavily linked with a move for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat and are willing to listen to offers for McTominay.

The Hammers have had their eyes on the 26-year-old all summer as a possible replacement for Declan Rice. Their manager David Moyes has strengthened his midfield by signing Edson Alvarez and are also closing in on James Ward-Prowse.

However, Manchester City are now interested in Paqueta, and if the Brazilian leaves, West Ham want to bring in McTominay to take his place.

Real Sociedad in talks to sign Donny van de Beek

Donny van de Beek is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer.

Real Sociedad are in talks with Manchester United to sign Donny van de Beek, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Dutch midfielder has been an isolated figure at Old Trafford since arriving from Ajax in 2020. The 25-year-old has failed to fulfil his potential with the Red Devils,, and even the arrival of Ten Hag hasn’t improved his fortunes.

Sheth told Give Me Sport that the La Liga side are exploring multiple options to sign Van de Beek, including both temporary and permanent moves.

“It just hasn't worked out for him at United. I think United fans were really, really excited when he signed, but he just didn't get the opportunities that he wanted. He has had a couple of really bad injuries as well, while a loan spell to Everton didn't work,” said Sheth.

Sheth continued:

“But there are talks now ongoing with Real Socieded. I think every kind of deal is being mooted - a loan with an option that turns into an obligation potentially, and an outright permanent deal as well.

"I think United signed him for around £40million from Ajax. I don't think they're going to get that much money back for him, but they'll try and recoup as much as they can of that."

Van de Beek is a long way down the pecking order under Ten Hag, so Manchester United are desperate to offload him this summer.