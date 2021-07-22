Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils submit contract offer for Bundesliga star, club overtake Arsenal in race for £35m Portuguese midfielder, and more - 21st July 2021

Manchester United are expected to finally break the shackles under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and reach for glory in the upcoming season. The Red Devils’ steady progress under the Norwegian has not gone unnoticed, but the team’s failure to secure trophies has drawn criticism.

Solskjaer needs silverware to prove the naysayers wrong and is eager to use the summer to take steps towards realizing his dream. Manchester United are focused on strengthening their midfield by the end of August. The Red Devils are also looking to add more firepower to their attack, despite already securing the services of Jadon Sancho.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 21 July 2021.

Manchester United submit contract offer for Bundesliga star

Leon Goretzka

Manchester United have submitted an offer to Leon Goretzka, according to Caught Offside via Bild. The Red Devils are eager to bring the Bayern Munich midfielder to Old Trafford this summer and are ready to hand him a blockbuster contract to make the move.

Goretzka’s current contract with the Bavarians is set to expire in 12 months. The German is said to have been left frustrated at the slow pace of negotiations for an extension.

TRUE ✅ @ManUtd spoke to Leon Goretzka's agents and offered specific salary figures. the club is interested in his transfer @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 21, 2021

Manchester United are ready to step in and take advantage of the situation. The Red Devils are well stocked in the center of the park, but the unresolved future of Paul Pogba has kept them on their toes.

Donny van de Beek’s underwhelming first season is also a cause for concern and the Premier League giants believe Goretzka would be a fine option to indulge in. The German will also be an upgrade to the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred and could be available for cheap this summer or for free in a year.

Red Devils overtake Arsenal in race for £35m Portuguese midfielder

Ruben Neves

Manchester United have leapfrogged Arsenal to take pole position in the race for Ruben Neves, according to The Express via TalkSPORT. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is planning to bring the Portuguese to Old Trafford and Wolverhampton Wanderers will let the player leave for a bid of around £35m.

Strong reports coming out that Manchester United are seriously interested in singing Ruben Neves and Bruno Fernandes is pushing for the move.



Do you think he's the DM we need? pic.twitter.com/uiTrKb0PUH — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) July 21, 2021

The Red Devils are expected to move away from the midfield axis of Scott McTominay and Fred in the upcoming season and the arrival of Neves could be a step in that direction. The Portuguese could also provide some stability in midfield in the face of Paul Pogba’s uncertain future.

Manchester United interested in Valencia star

Goncalo Guedes

Manchester United are contemplating a move for Goncalo Guedes, according to The Hard Tackle via El Gol Digital. The Red Devils are willing to offer a player-plus-cash deal to secure the services of the Valencia winger, who is seen as the ideal replacement for Anthony Martial at Old Trafford.

Guedes has struggled for consistency since joining the La Liga side in 2017, but his recent performances have caught the eye of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United are willing to offer Juan Mata and €20m for the Portuguese. Valencia could be tempted by the deal because of the opportunity to have the Spaniard back at his old hunting ground.

