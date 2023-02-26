Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils suffer Diachi Kamada setback; Aaron Wan-Bissaka backed to stay, and more - February 26, 2023

Manchester United travel to Wembley on Sunday (February 26) to battle Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final. Erik ten Hag will be desperate to pick up his first piece of silverware with the Red Devils to kickstart a new era at the club.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have suffered a blow in their quest to sign Diachi Kamada. Elsewhere, journalist Dean Jones has backed Aaron Wan-Bissaka to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 26, 2023:

Manchester United suffer Diachi Kamada setback

Daichi Kamada has admirers at Manchester United.

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Daichi Kamada, according to Sport 1 via Sport Witness.

The Red Devils wanted the Japanese midfielder in January as a replacement for the injured Christian Eriksen. The Premier League giants eventually opted to sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan but are linked with a move for Kamada this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #BVB



"Ramy Bensebaini and Kamada to join us? If there is something to report then we will do so". BVB director Kehl on Kamada free deal: "He's a really interesting player. We once had a Japanese player with Kagawa, we had a successful time back then...", told @sportstudio "Ramy Bensebaini and Kamada to join us? If there is something to report then we will do so". BVB director Kehl on Kamada free deal: "He's a really interesting player. We once had a Japanese player with Kagawa, we had a successful time back then...", told @sportstudio 🟡⚫️ #BVB"Ramy Bensebaini and Kamada to join us? If there is something to report then we will do so". https://t.co/iqV6R6H5p8

However, it now appears that Borussia Dortmund are now the favourites to land the Japanese at the end of the season.

The Bundesliga giants are reportedly willing to offer a total package worth €40 million in wages and compensation for the player. Speaking recently, Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl remained coy regarding a possible move for the player.

“He’s a really interesting player. We once had a Japanese player with Kagawa; we had a successful time back then. Ramy Bensebaini and Kamada to join us? If there is something to report, then we will do so,” said Sebastien Kehl.

The 26-year-old has registered 13 goals and five assists in 31 games across competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka backed to stay

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been quite impressive in recent games.

Dean Jones has backed Aaron Wan-Bissaka to continue his association with Manchester United.

The English full-back remains linked with an exit from Old Trafford this summer, despite turning his season around brilliantly. The 25-year-old was a peripheral figure with the Red Devils at the start of the season but has been heavily involved since the turn of the year.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Ten Hag on Aaron Wan-Bissaka: “He’s also now improving his game. [In his] defending I think he was always reliable, but offensively also now he has an impact.” [MU] Ten Hag on Aaron Wan-Bissaka: “He’s also now improving his game. [In his] defending I think he was always reliable, but offensively also now he has an impact.” [MU]

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Ten Hag wants to get Wan-Bissaka back to his best.

“One thing we've seen with Ten Hag is that he works hard to get out-of-form players back to a higher level. It's worked successfully so far with Rashford, and it seems to be working on Jaden Sancho, and I'm sure Aaron Wan-Bissaka is one of his projects as well, because there's a good player in there, one that could work for United, and I think that there is a chance that there's still a future for him,” said Wan-Bissaka.

The English right-back has appeared 17 times across competitions for Manchester United this season, registering one assist.

Lisandro Martinez not bothered by criticism about his height

Lisandro Martinez has been indispensable for Manchester United this season.

Lisandro Martinez has said that he's unaffected by the criticism directed at his height since joining Manchester United.

The Argentinean arrived from Ajax last summer and was written off by many pundits and former players for his lack of physicality and presence. However, the 25-year-old has proved his naysayers wrong by establishing himself among the finest defenders in the Premier League currently.

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Rio Ferdinand: “[Lisandro] Martinez is the leader at the back. [Raphaël] Varane is as cool as you like, made a great block at the end. But Martinez throughout the game was aggressive, rugged, can pass over various distances, takes the ball anywhere. I love it.” [ @FIVEUK Rio Ferdinand: “[Lisandro] Martinez is the leader at the back. [Raphaël] Varane is as cool as you like, made a great block at the end. But Martinez throughout the game was aggressive, rugged, can pass over various distances, takes the ball anywhere. I love it.” [@FIVEUK] https://t.co/2PncL6aXSU

Speaking to The Telegraph, as cited by Caught Offside, Martinez said that there have always been doubts regarding his height. However, he added that he has adjusted his game to ensure that it doesn’t affect him.

“To be honest, I put my full focus here. I can’t control that (what people say), you know, it’s just an opinion. I understand when people say that – they show me who they are, you know? It’s not my problem. I’m really happy, the people are happy with me as well. That’s the most important thing,” said Martinez.

He added:

“In the beginning, in Argentina, it was the same. But it’s normal because, in football, it’s not normal to play as a centre-back with my height. It’s not easy as well, you know – you have to work very hard. You have to be very clever on the pitch; you have to be sharp in every situation, but if you’re smart, you can win the duels.”

Martinez has appeared 34 times across competitions for the Red Devils this season, scoring once.

