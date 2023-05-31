Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils suffer Harry Kane blow; Diogo Dalot extends stay, and more - May 31, 2023

Manchester United have enjoyed a decent run under Erik ten Hag this season, winning the EFL Cup and finishing third in the Premier League. The Dutch manager has also taken his team to the FA Cup final, where they face Manchester City on Saturday (June 3).

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have hit a roadblock in their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Elsewhere, defender Diogo Dalot has extended his stay at Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 31, 2023:

Manchester United suffer Harry Kane blow

Harry Kane is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have suffered a setback in their quest to sign Harry Kane this summer.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Daniel Levy is unwilling to allow the Englishman to leave Tottenham Hotspur this year. The 29-year-old will enter the final year of his contract with the club this summer and is unlikely to sign a new deal.

The Red Devils are hoping to secure his services at the end of the season. Ten Hag is eager to add a world-class striker to their ranks this summer to continue the strong start to his tenure at Old Trafford.

The Dutch manager is unimpressed with Anthony Martial, while Wout Weghorst was always a temporary option. Manchester United relied heavily on Marcus Rashford to carry the goalscoring burden this season.

A world-class No. 9 could help Rashford hit a higher gear and also help unleash the true potential of Ten Hag's attack. The Dutch manager has identified Kane as his preferred choice, but Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen is also on his radar. The Englishman’s stellar goalscoring record in the Premier League makes him the ideal man to lead the Red Devils’ attack, though.

Manchester United are hoping to convince Spurs to offload the player this summer. However, Levy is adamant that Kane will not be sold this year. He's even prepared to allow the 29-year-old to run down his contract and leave for free next year.

The Red Devils are in urgent need of a No. 9 and might not prefer to wait for the Englishman. If the 29-year-old is not available, the club could move on to alternate targets.

Diogo Dalot extends Old Trafford stay

Diogo Dalot has committed his future at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot has extended his stay at Manchester United, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese right-back was previously set to enter the final year of his contract at the end of this season. The 24-year-old has been quite impressive this season, establishing himself as Ten Hag’s preferred choice for the position in the first half of the season.

While his performances have waned in the last few months, the Red Devils are convinced that he has a future at Old Trafford. Ten Hag reportedly wants a new right-back this summer, but it now appears that Dalot is firmly in his plans.

The Portuguese has extended his stay till 2028, and the club are likely to make an official announcement soon. The move, though, raises question marks over the future of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Red Devils willing to offload Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial’s time at Old Trafford could come to an end this summer.

Manchester United are ready to cash in on Anthony Martial this summer, according to Football Insider.

The French forward has blown hot and cold since arriving at Old Trafford in 2015. His contract with the club runs out at the end of next season, and the Red Devils believe that the time is ripe for a farewell.

Martial has struggled with form and fitness in recent seasons but was afforded a chance to prove his worth by Ten Hag this season. However, the 27-year-old has failed to make the most of the opportunity, registering just nine goals in 29 games across competitions.

Manchester United have run out of patience with the player and want to see the last of him this summer. Despite his struggles with the Red Devils, Martial’s stock remains high, and there’s considerable interest in his services.

