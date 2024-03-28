Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils not in talks with Gareth Southgate; Antony Martial set to leave, and more - March 28, 2024

Manchester United are preparing to get the better of Brentford when the two teams lock horns at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, March 30, in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team are sixth in the league after 28 games and need a win to stay in the running for a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are not in talks to appoint England boss Gareth Southgate as their next manager. Elsewhere, striker Antony Martial is set to leave Old Trafford this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 28, 2024:

Manchester United not in talks with Gareth Southgate, says Fabrizio Romano

Gareth Southgate is not under consideration at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are not in talks to appoint Gareth Southgate as Erik ten Hag's replacement, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch manager's future at Old Trafford remains up in the air following an indifferent season. Southgate, in charge of the England national team, has been named as a possible candidate for the hot seat at Old Trafford by multiple reports.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the Red Devils will make a decision on Ten Hag's future at the end of the season.

"Southgate won’t speak to any club before the Euros. This is very clear. Also, Man United haven’t opened talks with Southgate as of now.

"I’m still told that Ten Hag’s final two months will be important to understand his future, but initial talks with INEOS were positive; so it’s time to be patient and see what happens,” wrote Romano.

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane and former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Julen Lopetegui have both named as Ten Hag's possible replacements.

Antony Martial set to leave, says journalist

Antony Martial is a forgotten man at Old Trafford.

Antony Martial could head back to Ligue 1 this summer, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson.

The 28-year-old is a peripheral figure at Manchester United, and his contract with the club expires at the end of the season. The Red Devils are unlikely to offer him a new deal, and an exit from Old Trafford appears the most likely outcome.

In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson added that a return to Lyon could be on the cards for the French forward.

"It’s been expected for a long time that Anthony Martial will leave Manchester United on a free transfer this summer.

"His career appears to be at a bit of a crossroads at the moment, but obviously the expectation is that, having come through the ranks at Lyon, he could come back and potentially rebuild his career with one of the European clubs in Ligue 1,” wrote Johnson.

He continued:

“It would be interesting to see if Lyon test the water, given the amount of players formed at the club that they’ve previously managed to bring back and who’ve then enjoyed a second lease of life with the club, such as Alexandre Lacazette."

However, Johnson warned that Martial's personal demands could pose a problem for potential suitors.

“I expect Martial will have no shortage of suitors, but his personal demands based on what he’s been earning at Manchester United might put him out of reach for some clubs who might enquire.

"But at the same time I do think a club in Ligue 1, involved in European competition, could be a good rebound spot for him to start afresh and potentially get back to somewhere close to the level he’s been at in the past," wrote Johnson.

Martial has appeared 19 times across competitions this campaign, registering two goals and one assist.

Christian Eriksen wanted in Saudi Arabia

Christian Eriksen could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Christian Eriksen could be off to the Middle East at the end of the season, according to Football Insider.

The report adds that the Danish midfielder is unhappy at his lack of game time with Manchester United and could opt for greener pastures this year. Eriksen's contract with the club expires in 2025, and the Red Devils could be ready to let him go for a fair price this summer.

The 32-year-old has admirers at Saudi Arabia, but none of his suitors have knocked at the door yet. Eriksen has appeared 21 times across competitions for the Premier League giants this season, registering one goal and two assists. However, the spectacular rise of Kobbie Mainoo has all but ended his chances of regular football at Old Trafford.