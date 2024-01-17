Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils not in talks for Joao Neves; club receive Eric Choupo-Moting boost, and more - January 17, 2024

Manchester United have a few days to work on their tactics as they look to get their season back on track. Erik ten Hag's team are seventh in the standings after 21 games and next face Newport City in the FA Cup fourth round on January 27.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are not in talks to sign Benfica midfielder Joao Neves. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants have received a boost in their plans to bring Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting to Old Trafford.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 17, 2024:

Manchester United not in talks for Joao Neves

Joao Neves has admirers at Old Trafford.

Benfica have announced that they are not in talks with Manchester United regarding a possible move for Joao Neves.

The Portuguese midfielder is a rising star at the Lisbon club, registering one goal and two assists in 29 appearances this season. The Mirror recently reported that the Red Devils are planning negotiations with Benfica for Neves.

However, in a recent statement, the Portuguese side quashed those rumours, saying that they have no desire to let the 19-year-old go.

“Benfica denies the existence of any right of preference over Joao Neves. Under no circumstances has Benfica started talks with Manchester United or any other club about Joao — nor does it intend to do so," said Benfica.

Neves could be a fine successor to Casemiro at Old Trafford.

Red Devils receive Eric Choupo-Moting boost

Eric Choupo-Moting could be on the move this month.

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Eric Choupo-Moting. According to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are open to loan offers for the Cameroonian this month. The Red Devils are keen to reinforce their attack in January, following an underwhelming season.

Erik ten Hag brought in Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta to spearhead his attack, but the 20-year-old has struggled. The Dutch manager wants an experienced head for the role this month, and Choupo-Moting could be his man. The 34-year-old has three goals from 20 outings this season and is a backup to Harry Kane at the Allianz Arena.

On The Debrief podcast, Romano, though, said that the Bavarians would ideally like the Cameroonian to stay.

"For Eric Choupo-Moting, I think they will try to keep him at the club, because although they have Harry Kane and Mathys Tel, Choupo-Moting can still have an important role to play in the rotation until the end of the season,” said Romano.

He continued:

“They are hoping for him to stay, but if an English club comes in with some money for a loan deal, then the situation could still be open. He is probably the only player who can leave Bayern, but, in general, they want to keep this squad together.”

Playing alongside Choupo-Moting could also help Hojlund pick up the tricks of the trade.

Manchester United not in talks for Michael Olise swap deal

Michael Olise has been a hit at Selhurst Park.

Manchester United are not planning to offer Aaron Wan-Bissaka in exhange for Michael Olise, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The French forward is on the rise at Crystal Palace and has five goals and one assist in nine games this season. ESPN have recently reported that the Red Devils are planning to prise him away from Selhurst Park in a swap deal involving Wan-Bissaka.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that Manchester United are yet to make concrete plans for this month.

"Olise is one of the best talents in the Premier League, and, obviously, five or six top clubs are watching him, but it’s nothing more than that at the moment, just scouting, so far.

"The same happens every time there’s a new top talent around, but nothing is being decided now. In the summer, he will have a release clause, and this will be an important point for all the clubs interested," wrote Romano.

He continued:

“There have also been stories about a possible swap deal that could see Aaron Wan-Bissaka moving to Crystal Palace as part of the Olise deal, but I would say it’s important to remember that Man United still don’t have their new/future director of football, so it’s unlikely that they can make concrete plans for the summer now.

"It’s too early, and many things can change in the months before the summer window.”

Wan-Bissaka remains a regular feature under Ten Hag, appearaing 17 times across competitions this season, setting up two goals.