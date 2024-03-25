Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils not in talks for Michael Olise; club yet to make Amrabat decision, and more - March 25, 2024

Manchester United return to action in the Premier League on Saturday, March 30, when they travel to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford. Erik ten Hag's team are coming off a 4-3 extra time win over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarterfinal.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have not initiated talks to sign Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are yet to make a decision on on-loan Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat's future.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 25, 2024:

Manchester United not in talks for Michael Olise, says Fabrizio Romano

Michael Olise has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are yet to make a decision on their pursuit of Michael Olise, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Frenchman has been impressive for Crystal Palace this season, registering six goals and three assists in 11 outings across competitions. With Erik ten Hag keen to upgrade his attack this summer, Olise has been named as a possible target.

On The Debrief podcast, Romano acknowledged the Red Devils' interest in the 22-year-old.

"I can’t guarantee that (if Manchester United will move for Olise this summer).

"I am still waiting to see what Man United will do in terms of direct contact; in terms of interest, he is one of the players on their list, but they’ve not started yet concrete contacts to advance this deal. It is obviously early, it is still March, but the interest is there," said Romano.

Olise is under contract with the Eagles till 2027.

Red Devils yet to make Amrabat decision, says Fabrizio Romano

Sofyan Amrabat has been a disappointment at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are yet to come to a decision regarding Sofyan Amrabat's future, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Moroccan midfielder joined the Red Devils last summer on loan from Fiorentina but has endured an underwhelming season. He has registered 22 appearances across competitions under Ten Hag and is no longer first-choice.

Recent reports have suggested that the 27-year-old could return to the Serie A club at the end of the season. AC Milan and Juventus have been named as possible destinations for the player.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, the transfer guru said that a decision regarding Amrabat's future will be made in the summer.

"There’s also been some talk of Juventus, as well as AC Milan, being interested in Sofyan Amrabat this summer, but nothing has been prepared, nothing is concrete or imminent.

"This is one for June/July, it’s all quiet with Juventus and Milan despite links,” wrote Romano.

He added:

“The first step will be to receive a message from Man United on the future and then Amrabat will decide in the summer his next step. It is possible that United will decide not to keep Amrabat, but nothing has been formally communicated yet.”

With a new midfielder one of the priorities for Manchester United, Amrabat's time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

Christian Eriksen set for showdown talks with Erik ten Hag, says journalist

Christian Eriksen's future remains up in the air.

Christian Eriksen is likely to set down with Erik ten Hag to clear his future, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The Danish midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United this season since the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo. Eriksen has appeared 21 times across competitions this season, starting 11, and recently voiced his frustration at the lack of playing time.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that the matter will be resolved internally at Old Trafford.

"Before we can understand what the situation is with Christian Eriksen, off the back of his interview, I think what will happen is something internal at Manchester United.

"I think Eriksen will talk face-to-face with Erik ten Hag, and they will be very upfront about things," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"After that meeting, I think that Eriksen will have a clear indication of his future. It will be the same for Sofyan Amrabat as well. I don't think there will be a high volume of suitors within the Premier League for Eriksen."

Eriksen's contract with the Red Devils runs till 2025.