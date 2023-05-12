Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils in talks for Napoli defender; club advised Declan Rice plan, and more - May 12, 2023

Manchester United face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (May 13) at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag cannot afford to drop any more points after losing the last two games.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are in advanced talks to sign a Napoli defender. Elsewhere, the club have been advised to include Scott McTominay in their offer for West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 12, 2023:

Manchester United in advanced talks for Kim Min-jae

Kim Min-jae has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Kim Min-jae this summer, according to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness.

The South Korean defender has been a revelation for Napoli this season, helping them secure their first Serie A title in more than three decades. His efforts have earned him admirers at Old Trafford, with the club eager to secure his signature at the end of the season.

Min-jae reportedly has a release clause worth €50-60 million in his contract, which will come into effect for foreign clubs from July 1 to July 15. The Red Devils have already initiated contact with the player’s representatives and are in advanced talks regarding a possible deal.

The Premier League giants are now waiting for the release clause to come into effect to table an offer with Serie A champions-elect.

Red Devils suggested Declan Rice plan

Declan Rice is wanted at Old Trafford.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore reckons Manchester United should use Scott McTominay to sweeten a deal for Declan Rice.

The English midfielder is expected to leave West Ham United this summer, and the Red Devils are among the clubs in the race for his services. Despite the fact that the 24-year-old enters the final year of his contract this summer, the Hammers are expected to demand a hefty fee for his signature.

Arsenal and Chelsea have also been linked with the player this summer. However, speaking to Caught Offside, Collymore said that a move to Old Trafford would suit the player best.

“He’s obviously in demand and is likely to be at the centre of a summer battle, but I actually think going to Manchester United would be the best move for him. Rice is the exact type of midfielder they’ve been crying out for, for years. He’s powerful, dynamic and can run box-to-box for days,” said Collymore.

Collymore also said that West Ham could accept McTominay as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Rice.

“Although the Red Devils probably wouldn’t want to splash £120m on one midfielder, especially when we all know how much Erik Ten Hag wants a new striker, I can definitely see a situation where they offer some money and a player,” said Collymore.

He continued:

“I think including Scott McTominay in an offer would be quite appealing to West Ham. Manchester United’s biggest obstacle will be convincing the player to relocate out of London, but if Rice is up for moving further north, I think he could really thrive under Ten Hag.”

McTominay has dropped down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag and is likely to be offloaded this summer.

Erik ten Hag confirms Amad Diallo is in his plans

Amad Diallo has been impressive on loan to Sunderland this season.

Erik ten Hag has said that Amad Diallo will be part of his plans for the future. The Ivorian forward joined Manchester United in 2020 with a lot of hype but has struggled to break into the starting XI.

However, he has given a fabulous account of himself on loan at Sunderland this season and could stake a claim in Ten Hag’s team next campaign. Speaking recently, the Dutch manager said that the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on Diallo’s progress at the Stadium of Light.

“Yes, of course, we loan such players to make development and progress to bring them back, that is the aim of the loan. They are really strong; we mentor them; we follow them; we have communication over the season, especially Darren Fletcher, who invests a lot in such a process. The aim is to bring them back as a better player with experience,” said Diallo.

Diallo might have to compete with Antony and Jadon Sancho for a place in the right forward position if he stays next season.

