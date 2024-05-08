Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils not in talks for Portuguese duo; club open to Marcus Rashford departure, and more - May 8, 2024

Manchester United will hope to bring the Arsenal bandwagon to a stop when the two teams face off at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 12, in the Premier League. The Gunners are leading the league with two games left, while Erik ten Hag's men are eighth.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are not in talks to sign a Portuguese duo. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants are willing to listen to offers for attacker Marcus Rashford this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 8, 2024:

Manchester United not in talks for Portuguese duo, says Fabrizio Romano

Antonio Silva

Manchester United are not in talks to sign Antonio Silva and Joao Neves this summer, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are expected to reinforce their midfield as well as back line at the end of the season. Recent reports have suggested that the club are already working to take the Benfica duo to Old Trafford.

in his column for Caught Offside, Romano admitted that both players could be on the move this summer.

“I’m also aware of fresh reports on United and Benfica duo Joao Neves and Antonio Silva. Man United have scouted both players for months, but we should also remember that that both are going to be very expensive," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"So far, there have been no official bids for Neves or Silva yet but it’s going to be really open in the summer.

"Reports in Portugal say that Silva is more likely to be Benfica’s big sale, rather than Neves, but my understanding is that it’s open and depends on the proposals that come in.”

Neves could be a fine replacement for Casemiro, who's expected to be on the move at the end of the season.

Red Devils open to Marcus Rashford departure, says journalist

Marcus Rashford (right)

Manchester United will consider offers for Marcus Rashford this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs.

The English forward has been a shadow of his former self this season. Rashford has registered eight goals and five assists in 40 games across competitions, and his future at the club is up in the air.

However, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs added that the Red Devils would prefer to keep hold of the 26-year-old.

"At the moment, I think Marcus Rashford is committed to Manchester United, and that’s impacting the volume of suitors who are knocking on the door.

"So although it’s true for the right offer, there’s a variety of players in the squad - potentially Rashford included - that Manchester United may consider a sale for," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"The reality is that players have to want to leave football clubs as well. Rashford only just signed a new deal off the back of last season’s sensational form, so those at Manchester United both past and present will be looking to get the best out of Rashford, rather than just put him on the market."

Rashford's contract with the Premier League giants runs till 2028.

Manchester United not planning Erik ten Hag exit, says Fabrizio Romano

Manchester United are planning to stick with Erik ten Hag till the end of this season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There have been widespread calls for the Dutch manager's head following the 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday in the Premier League. Ten Hag has struggled in his second season, so his position at Old Trafford remains under intense scrutiny.

However, on his YouTube channel, Romano said that there are no plans to sack the Dutchman just yet.

"From what I'm hearing at the moment there is no movement to fire Ten Hag before the end of the season. That is the information I have as of today. You never know in football but as of now nothing his happening," said Romano.

Recent reports have named Ten Hag as a possible successor for Thomas Tuchel at Bayern Munich this summer.