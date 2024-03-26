Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils tipped to sign Jarrad Branthwaite, club sent Gareth Southgate warning, and more - March 26, 2024

Manchester United will return to action on Saturday, March 30, when they face Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men have won 15 of their 28 games in the league this season, lost 11 and drawn two.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been backed to sign Jarrad Branthwaite this summer. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit have been warned against appointing Gareth Southgate as their next manager.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from March 26, 2024.

Manchester United tipped to sign Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarrad Branthwaite has admirers at Old Trafford

Sports presenter Jeff Stelling has backed Manchester United to win the race to sign Jarrad Branthwaite. The English defender has been in superb form for Everton this season, registering 31 appearances across competitions, all of which have been starts. The Red Devils are eyeing defensive reinforcements this summer and have Branthwaite on their agenda. However, they are likely to face competition from Manchester City for the 21-year-old, as per reports.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Stelling insisted that Manchester United could sign the player for £45m this year.

"It’s going to happen isn’t it because Everton need the money and their biggest asset, their most-sellable asset is 21-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite. He’s made 31 appearances for Everton this season, in the England squad, expect him to play against Belgium and I think he’ll find himself at Old Trafford,” said Stelling.

He continued:

“Never mind Manchester City, it will be Old Trafford I would imagine because with the likes of Lindelof, Varane and Maguire all ageing players, they need to bring in some youth. I’m thinking £45million, something like that for Branthwaite would do the job.”

Raphael Varane is already linked with an exit from Old Trafford and Branthwaite could be a fine replacement for the Frenchman.

Red Devils sent Gareth Southgate warning by football pundit

Gareth Southgate has admirers at Old Trafford

Football pundit Richard Keys has advised Manchester United to steer clear of Gareth Southgate. The Red Devils could consider a change in management this summer following the club's struggles under Erik ten Hag this season. Southgate, currently in charge of the England national team, has been named as an option by recent reports.

However, in his weekly blog, Keys insisted that Didier Deschamps, Zinedine Zidane or Xabi Alonso would be far better options.

"Look. I like Southgate. He’s given England fans pride back in their team. England now go into tournaments with a belief to match the inevitable hype. It’s different. But - manager of Manchester United? Not for me. United should be looking along the top shelf. I know that reduces the number of candidates, but there isn’t much real quality about," wrote Keys.

He continued:

"Deschamps? Yes. Zidane? Yes. I was laughed out of court at the back end of last year when I said they should go and get Alonso - agree a deal with his ‘people’ and guarantee him five years to get it right."

Alonso has done a commendable job with Bayer Leverkusen of late, with the German club ten points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table this season.

Donny van de Beek's future not decided yet, says Fabrizio Romano

Donny van de Beek's future remains uncertain

Manchester United are yet to make a decision regarding Donny van de Beek's future, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Dutch midfielder was sent out on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt in January, but has failed to impress so far.

Van de Beek has appeared just six times across competitions for the German club, only four of which have been starts. Recent rumours have suggested that the player won't stay at the Deutsche Bank Park beyond this season.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has rubbished those claims.

"Another United story doing the rounds involves Donny van de Beek, currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt. Despite what others are reporting, though, I’m told no decision has been made at this stage. There has been no communication on player side or club side so far, so we’ll have to wait and see if he stays there or returns to Old Trafford,” wrote Romano.

Van de Beek's contract with the Red Devils runs until 2025.