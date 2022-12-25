Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils tracking Denzel Dumfries; Aaron Wan-Bissaka backed to join West Ham, and more - December 25, 2022

Manchester United are preparing to welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford on Tuesday (December 27). Erik ten Hag's wards are fifth in the Premier League after 14 games.

Meanwhile, acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Red Devils are tracking Denzel Dumfries. Elsewhere, former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has tipped Aaron Wan-Bissaka to move to West Ham United.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on December 25, 2022:

Manchester United tracking Denzel Dumfries, says Fabrizio Romano

Denzel Dumfries has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Denzel Dumfries, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch defender has been on song for Inter Milan this season. The 26-year-old also gave a good account of himself at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, prompting interest from clubs around Europe. The Red Devils are also among his admirers, with Ten Hag keen to upgrade his right-back position.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, though, Romano said that Manchester United are unlikely to sign Dumfries in January.

"I don’t see them honestly investing crazy money on that position. So, when I see links to Denzel Dumfries, it’s true that they are pursuing the player, but I think it’s going to be really difficult for them to sign Dumfries in January especially having a budget limited because of the Glazer situation and also because they need a striker. So, I don’t see the Dumfries deal available for Man United in January," said Romano.

The Dutch full-back has appeared 20 times for the Nerazzurri this season across competitions, scoring twice and setting up three more.

Gabriel Agbonlahor backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka to join West Ham United

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s time at Old Trafford is likely to come to an end next year.

Gabriel Agbonlahor reckons Aaron Wan-Bissaka could join West Ham United permanently.

The English full-back has struggled for game time at Manchester United this season, with Ten Hag preferring Diogo Dalot for the right-back role. The Portuguese’s splendid form has relegated Wan-Bissaka to the bench, and the situation is unlikely to change any time soon.

The Red Devils are now ready to offload the 25-year-old next month, and West Ham are planning to take him to London. Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said that his compatriot could be eager to restart his career away from Manchester United.

“It all depends on West Ham. With Wan-Bissaka, everyone knows what sort of defender he is, so what sort of defender do West Ham want? Do they want a defender who is no-nonsense and nobody beats? Or, do they want a defender with quality who can get balls into Scamacca and the attacking players?" said Agbonlahor.

He added:

“That’s what you’ve got to decide when you’re looking at Wan-Bissaka, and that’s what West Ham have got to decide. I’m sure that he will be looking at more of a permanent move because he just hasn’t had a sniff at Man United.”

Wan-Bissaka joined the Red Devils from Crystal Palace in 2019 and has appeared 128 times for the club, scoring two goals.

Red Devils unlikely to sign Goncalo Ramos in January, says Fabrizio Romano

Goncalo Ramos is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have had their eyes on Goncalo Ramos for a while, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Portuguese striker has become a household name since scoring a hat-trick at the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Switzerland in the Round of 16. The 21-year-old’s performances this season have earned him admirers at Old Trafford. The club have identified him as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left by mutual consent last month.

However, speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said that Benfica are unlikely to sell the player in January.

"Goncalo Ramos is a player they know very well. Before the World Cup, they sent their scouts to monitor Gonçalo Ramos; they know he has very good skills and very good potential. But Benfica have no intention to sell him in January, so it’s not going to be easy," said Romano.

Ramos has also been outstanding for the Portuguese side this season, scoring 15 goals and registering six assists from 22 games.

