Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils tracking Luis Guilherme; Erik ten Hag sack unlikely, and more - October 7, 2023

Manchester United welcome Brentford to Old Trafford on Saturday (October 7) in the Premier League. Manager Erik ten Hag desperately needs a win to ease the pressure after a string of poor results.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are monitoring Palmeiras midfield sensation Luis Guilherme. Elsewhere, the club are unlikely to sack manager Erik ten Hag. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on October 7, 2023:

Manchester United tracking Luis Guilherme

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Luis Guilherme, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are putting efforts into bolstering their midfield, which is fast emerging as an Achilles heel. Guilherme has been been impressive for the Palmeiras youth side and has turned heads at Old Trafford

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the club have sent scouts to watch the youngster.

"From what I’m hearing, there is also one more Brazilian talent being monitored by Manchester United, and it’s Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"Someone from United’s scouting department is travelling around Brazil to keep an eye on these players and with Luis Guilherme. For example, there are more than five important European clubs; from Germany, from England and from different countries following him. So a work in progress, and let’s see what Man United will decide to do."

Manchester United signed Mason Mount from Chelsea and Sofyan Amrabat on loan from Fiorentina to strengthen the middle of the park this summer.

Erik ten Hag sack unlikely, says Dean Jones

Manchester United are unlikely to sack Erik ten Hag, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Dutch manager has overseen a dismal start to the new campaign, losing six of the opening 10 games across competitions. His team have looked bereft of ideas, and there have been calls to remove him from the hot seat.

However, Jones told Give Me Sport that there's a lack of alternative managerial targets for the Red Devils to consider.

"There is a lot of talk around Erik ten Hag's successor, but what you have to look at is the fact that he was targeted ahead of a shortlist of bosses and that those top alternatives are now gone," said Jones.

He continued:

"Pochettino is at Chelsea. Luis Enrique is at PSG, and, perhaps, the only manager you could look at now as someone we know they admire and that is currently out of work and wanting to be in the Premier League is Julen Lopetegui.

"But even then, we are talking about someone who was always an outsider to actually get the job. And when you look at the betting odds right now, he's not even listed."

Jones went on to back Ten Hag to sign a new deal with the Red Devils.

“Ten Hag has been at United 18 months, and, to be honest, while I know the trend right now is to talk about his exit and who could replace him, we're probably more likely to see him sign a new contract at some stage than actually leave," said Jones.

The Dutchman finished third in the Premier League last season, won the EFL Cup and also reached the FA Cup final.

Marcus Rashford backed to regain form

Marcus Rashford (right) has endured a difficult start to the new campaign.

Erik ten Hag is confident that Marcus Rashford can regain his mojo at Manchester United.

The Englishman was in a rich vein of form last season, registering 30 goals and 11 assists from 56 games. However, his performances have dropped significantly this campaign.

The 25-year-old has scored once and set up three more in nine outings this season. His poor form has been heavily scrutinised in recent weeks. However, speaking to the press as cited by Caught Offside, Ten Hag added that everyone at the club is supporting Rashford.

"It is normal that you are not always at the same level (as last season), and everyone knows the quality of him, and, also, the opposition knows the quality.

"We have seen the last weeks that he is getting into the good positions; now, he is struggling, but that will pass. Everyone at Man United backs him. The whole team is supportive of him and believes in him," said Ten Hag

The manager continued:

“Strikers when they don’t score, they need a moment. They need one goal, and, then, they step over. It will come. He’s so experienced, and when he’s doing the right things and the team is, the momentum will come, and he’ll be on fire.”

Rashford has shown signs of a budding partnership with Rasmus Hojlund, who arrived from Atalanta this summer.