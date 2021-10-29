Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils are the true love of Cristiano Ronaldo, says former player; Liverpool enter race for Paul Pogba, and more - 29th October 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to inspire Manchester United's turnaround against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The Portuguese has suffered with the Red Devils in recent games, but will back himself to turn things around in style this weekend.

Meanwhile, Patrice Evra has claimed that Manchester United are the true love of Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Liverpool are ready to battle Real Madrid for the services of Paul Pogba.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on 29th October 2021.

Manchester United are the true love of Cristiano Ronaldo, claims Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra has claimed that Manchester United are the true love of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Patrice Evra has claimed that Manchester United are the true love of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Frenchman recently went on an aggressive defence of Ronaldo for criticism for his stint in Italy. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner registered 101 goals in 134 games across competitions for Juventus before joining the Red Devils this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has received flak for his failure to lift the UEFA Champions League with Juventus, a feat he has achieved with both Manchester United and Real Madrid. But Evra believes the criticism faced by the Portuguese is unfair.

Speaking to La Repubblica, as relayed by The Express, the former Red Devils full-back claimed that Ronaldo was made a scapegoat in Turin. Evra also condemned Massimiliano Allegri for saying that the Portuguese would not feature in every game. However, the Frenchman believes all is well now, because the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is reunited with his 'one true love' Manchester United.

“Cristiano needs love and respect. Instead, at Juve, he was becoming the scapegoat. The criticism in Italy have been ridiculous and a bit hypocritical. (It was a) mistake when (Massimiliano) Allegri said: 'Cristiano will not play all the games'. There is no need to say things in public. In any case, Cristiano's only true love is Manchester United," said Evra.

Max Statman  @emaxstatman



"In short, Ronaldo feared being considered the first to blame for the failures. Furthermore, even though he played for Real and Juve, Cristiano's only true love is Manchester United."

— La Repubblica | Patrice Evra



— La Repubblica | Patrice Evra:“In short, Ronaldo feared being considered the first to blame for the failures. Furthermore, even though he played for Real and Juve, Cristiano's only true love is Manchester United.”— La Repubblica | #JFC Patrice Evra:“In short, Ronaldo feared being considered the first to blame for the failures. Furthermore, even though he played for Real and Juve, Cristiano's only true love is Manchester United.”— La Repubblica | #JFC

Liverpool enter race for Paul Pogba

Liverpool have entered the race for Paul Pogba.

Liverpool have entered the race for Paul Pogba, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

The Frenchman looks increasingly likely to leave Manchester United this summer at the end of his current contract. The Premier League giants would have liked their star man to stay at Old Trafford, but are seemingly resigned to the fact that Pogba could leave them for free next summer.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur



🇬🇧Jürgen Klopp is also considering Paul Pogba transfer as Milner or Thiago's replacement.



#LFC #HalaMadrid #MUFC

🔻VOLE🔻

Real Madrid wants to start contract discussions with Pogba in January and make a preliminary protocol before any other club. Jürgen Klopp is also considering Paul Pogba transfer as Milner or Thiago's replacement.

Real Madrid appear to be his likeliest destination, while PSG are also among the contenders for his signature. However, Jurgen Klopp believes the Frenchman could be a fine replacement for James Milner or Thiago Alcantara, so he wants Pogba at Anfield.

Wayne Rooney slams Manchester United's players

Wayne Rooney has blasted Manchester United players for lacking intent against Liverpool.

Wayne Rooney has blasted Manchester United players for lacking intent against Liverpool last weekend. Speaking to the press, as relayed by The Mirror, the Englishman claimed that the recent performances of the team's players are not acceptable.

"There is a big responsibility on those players. They are world-class players, international players, and a club like United need more," said Rooney. I’m seeing too many players not willing to run back, not willing to defend and not willing to put everything on the line for that club, and that’s not acceptable," said Rooney.

