Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils in a two-horse race for French star, Barcelona preparing for Paul Pogba talks, and more - 24th September 2021

Manchester United are preparing to face Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend. The Red Devils were knocked out of the EFL Cup by West Ham United in midweek, in a game where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rested almost all of his first-team stars.

Manchester United are in a two-horse race with Manchester City for the services of Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele. Meanwhile, the Catalans are preparing to initiate talks with Paul Pogba regarding a move to the Camp Nou.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 24 September 2021.

Manchester United in a two-horse race for Ousmane Dembele

Manchester United are plotting a move for Ousmane Dembele in January

Manchester United are locked in a race for Ousmane Dembele, who is also wanted by Manchester City, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Red Devils invested a fortune in their attack this summer, bringing in Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, Dembele’s current deal with Barcelona expires next summer and the Premier League giants are planning to secure a cut-price deal for him in January.

Manchester United are long-term admirers of the Frenchman, but a move to Old Trafford has not yet materialized. The Frenchman has blown hot and cold since moving to the Camp Nou in 2017. Still only 24 years of age, Dembele’s career has been ravaged by injuries. On his day, the Frenchman can be unplayable, which explains the Red Devils’ obsession with him.

Manchester United have failed with quite a few attempts to sign the player over the years. The Red Devils are well stocked in the attacking department, which is why a move for Dembele doesn’t make sense. Perhaps the Premier League giants are enticed by the fact that he could be available for a bargain price.

Barcelona preparing for Paul Pogba talks

Barcelona are preparing to begin negotiations with Paul Pogba

Barcelona are planning to hold talks with Paul Pogba’s entourage regarding a move to Camp Nou next summer, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Frenchman’s current deal with Manchester United expires next summer. Pogba is an integral part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team and the Red Devils remain desperate to tie him down to a new deal.

However, the Frenchman is yet to sign an extension and the Catalans are hoping to convince him to part ways with Manchester United. If Pogba fails to sign a new contract before the end of the year, Barcelona will initiate talks in January for a possible move in the summer.

Manchester United interested in Borussia Dortmund defender

Manchester United are interested in Dan-Axel Zagadou

Manchester United are interested in Dan-Axel Zagadou, according to Transfer Market Web. The Borussia Dortmund defender’s current contract expires in a year and the Bundesliga side are yet to convince him to sign an extension. The Red Devils are monitoring the situation with great interest, even though the 22-year-old’s injury woes could be a cause for concern.

Nevertheless, Manchester United will attempt to sign him for free next summer should Dortmund fail in their efforts to extend his stay. However, the Red Devils will face competition for his signature from Bayern Munich.

Edited by Prem Deshpande