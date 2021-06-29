Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils in two-way battle for Euro 2020 star, French sensation's €100m price tag a transfer tactic and more - 28 June 2021

Manchester United are set to use the summer to bolster their midfield options. The Red Devils are well stacked in the middle of the park, with two world-class stars in Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba. However, the Frenchman’s future hangs in the balance and there’s also a lack of quality in the squad beyond the two players.

As such, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keeping an eye on a few midfield targets at the moment. The Norwegian is expected to guide Manchester United to silverware this season after narrowly missing out on the recently concluded campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United transfer stories from 28 June 2021.

Manchester United in a two-way battle for Euro 2020 star

Christoph Baumgartner

Manchester United are engaged in a two-way battle for Christoph Baumgartner, according to The Express via Kicker. The Austrian midfielder has been in terrific form for his country at Euro 2020 and scored the winner against Ukraine in the group stages.

Even though Austria were knocked out of the tournament in the Round of 16 by Italy, Baumgartner had already managed to impress the Red Devils as well as Liverpool.

The Austrian finished the 2020-21 campaign with nine goals from 41 appearances for Hoffenheim and it is no surprise that Manchester United are interested in him.

The Red Devils are impressed by Baumgartner's all-round abilities and could soon knock on the Bundesliga side’s door with an offer for the Austrian. However, with Liverpool also monitoring the player, Baumgartner could ignite a bidding war for his services this summer.

French sensation’s €100m price-tag a transfer tactic

Eduardo Camavinga (L)

Eduardo Camavinga’s €100m price-tag is simply a transfer tactic to give more power to Rennes during negotiations, according to The Peoples Person via RMC’s Mohamed Bouhafsi. Manchester United are interested in the Frenchman and are expected to initiate talks with the player’s representatives soon.

Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring Camavinga and the Red Devils are ready to battle the Ligue 1 giants for his signature. The Frenchman’s current deal expires in 12 months and he is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.

Rennes reportedly wanting €100m for Eduardo Camavinga is just a negotiation tactic. #MUFC [@mohamedbouhafsi] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) June 28, 2021

The player’s current market value is expected to be around £49m, keeping in mind his current contract situation. It is an amount that would suit Manchester United, who are already expected to splash the cash on Jadon Sancho this summer and might have to break the bank for a central defender as well.

Manchester United have chance to secure Spanish midfielder in cut-price move

Saul Niguez

Manchester United have been offered a chance to secure the services of Saul Niguez on a cut-price deal, according to The Daily Star via AS. The Spaniard could be on the move this summer after falling down the pecking order at Atletico Madrid. The Red Devils have been linked with Saul on previous occasions, but a move has so far failed to materialize.

The Spaniard might drop out of favor at the Wanda Metropolitano after the impending arrival of Rodrigo De Paul. Saul is expected to seek a move away to revive his career and that could open up a window of opportunity for Manchester United. The 26-year-old could be available for around €40m.

