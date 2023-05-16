Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils unlikely to sign Declan Rice; club receive Emiliano Martinez boost, and more - May 16, 2023

Manchester United are fourth in the Premier League after 35 games, one point ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, who have played a game more. Erik ten Hag’s team next play Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (May 20) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are unlikely to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice this summer. Elsewhere, the Old Trafford outfit have received a boost in their pursuit of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 16, 2023:

Manchester United unlikely to sign Declan Rice

Declan Rice is unlikely to arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are unlikely to sign Declan Rice this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The English midfielder is expected to leave West Ham United this summer, with his contract expiring at the end of next season. The Red Devils are eyeing him with interest but are likely to face competition from Arsenal and Chelsea for the 24-year-old’s signature.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Manchester United might struggle to sign Rice, as they are likely to invest heavily on a No. 9 this summer.

“I think that Erik ten Hag will be more prioritising getting the right traditional striker than necessarily putting the outlay on a player like Rice,” said Jacobs.

He added:

"A new owner will potentially have some kind of war chest that they can add, but still within Manchester United's financial structure, fair play cycles and everything will be impacted by that Champions League qualification as well.”

The Red Devils are eyeing a move for Tottenham Hotspur hitman Harry Kane or Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, but neither player would come cheap this summer.

Red Devils receive Emiliano Martinez boost

Emiliano Martinez could be available this summer.

Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of Emiliano Martinez. According to Football Insider, the Argentinean goalkeeper is planning to leave Aston Villa this summer and join a top club. The 30-year-old has been very impressive with the Villans this season and also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last December.

The Red Devils are sweating on the future of David de Gea, whose contract runs out at the end of this season. The Spaniard’s recent performances have also highlighted the need for an upgrade between the sticks.

Martinez has emerged as an option and could be a stellar addition to Ten Hag’s squad. He also has admirers at Chelsea, who're in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer.

Rio Ferdinand advises Harry Maguire to leave

Harry Maguire’s time at Old Trafford could be coming to an end,

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has advised Harry Maguire to leave Manchester United this summer.

The 30-year-old has dropped down the pecking order this season under Ten Hag following the arrival of Lisandro Martinez last summer. The English defender has struggled for game time and has seen Victor Lindelof and even Luke Shaw chosen ahead of him.

Maguire is heavily linked with a departure from Old Trafford. and Ferdinand reckons it would be the right decision. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former defender said that the 30-year-old would hate to play second-fiddle at the Red Devils.

“I think he needs to. If he wants to resurrect his career, he has to go in the summer. He cannot stay there and play second-fiddle. If he genuinely wants to stay as an England player and get back on track,” said Ferdinand.

The Premier League giants have identified Napoli’s Kim Min-jae as a target this summer, which could signal the end of Maguire’s stay at Old Trafford.

