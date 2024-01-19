Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils unlikely to sign Karim Benzema; Leeds United want Amad Diallo, and more - January 19, 2024

Manchester United are seventh in the Premier League after 21 games, eight points behind Arsenal in fourth. Erik ten Hag's team next face Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round on January 28.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are unlikely to complete a move for Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema this month. Elsewhere, Leeds United are eyeing a temporary move for United attacker Amad Diallo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on January 19, 2024:

Manchester United unlikely to sign Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema is unlikely to arrive at Old Trafford this month.

Manchester United are unlikely to secure the services of Karim Benzema on loan this month, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The former Real Madrid striker joined Al-Ittihad in the summer but is apparently unsettled. The Red Devils are looking to add more bite to their attack this month, with a new striker a priority.

Former striker Louis Saha has advised the club to move for Benzema this month. However, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that it's 'virtually impossible' for Manchester United sign the 36-year-old in January.

“It’s a nice narrative to be opening up in a window that's been pretty dead so far. To have a player like Karim Benzema, potentially trying to push for a move definitely is a reason for excitement, especially if you're a fan," said Jones.

He continued:

“Let's be honest, I mean, if you're a Man United fan who thinks that Benzema might land at Old Trafford then I'm afraid you're mistaken. It's virtually impossible that United are going to sign a striker of such calibre and value in this window.”

Benzema could have been the perfect mentor to Rasmus Hojlund, who has struggled to get going since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer.

Leeds United want Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo is wanted at Elland Road.

Leeds United are interested in a temporary move for Amad Diallo this month, Caught Offside reports.

The Ivorian forward enjoyed a superb loan deal with Sunderland last season, registering 14 goals and four assists in 42 appearances across competitions. He was expected to stake a claim in Manchester United's starting XI this campaign but picked up a knee injury in pre-season.

The Ivorian recently returned to full fitness, coming off the bench against Nottingham Forest for the final 36 minutes. Leeds are plotting to bring him on a temporary move to Elland Road, while Sunderland also want him to return.

However, given the Red Devils' poor form in front of goal, Ten Hag could opt to hold on to the 21-year-old. Manchester United recently allowed Jadon Sancho to join Borussia Dortmund on loan, so Diallo could help maintain depth in attack.

Altay Bayindir opens up on lack of game time

Altay Bayindir is yet to appear for Manchester United this season

Altay Bayindir has said that he remains happy at Manchester United, even though he's yet to earn his debut since arriving in the summer.

The Turkish goalkeeper was brought in from Fenerbahce but has played second-fiddle to Andre Onana. Although the former Inter Milan goalkeeper has struggled this season, Ten Hag has used him ahead of Bayindir.

Speaking to the club's website, the 25-year-old said that he's focussing on the positives of his stint with the Red Devils.

"We have good team-mates and everyone is positive every day. That’s the most important thing for us. All the goalkeepers, their character is very nice.

"We are always positive. Of course, we are fighting (to be) on the pitch, because everyone wants to play with the team in the stadium," said Bayindir.

He continued:

"But we have a good energy. It doesn’t matter who is playing, because we will, of course, support them every time. Team spirit is very important, you know?

"If we are doing this, we can be successful in the game. It’s very important. I think if we’re always doing that, we can always go up."

He added:

"We are fighting (to be the best) in the training, and when we are going outside, we are best friends. We have a very good energy because, I already said this, it’s very important. Team, spirit, soul.

"But everyone, I think, inside has a clear heart. It’s not about just goalkeepers. All players have good heart, and we are fighting for this great family always," said Bayindir.

With Onana off to play for Cameroon in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Bayindir is set to mke his debut against Newport next week.