Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils urged to keep Jadon Sancho; club yet to make Mason Greenwood decision, and more - May 1, 2024

Manchester United are sixth in the Premier League after 34 games this season, and will not finish in the top-four. Erik ten Hag's men next face Crystal Palace on Monday, May 6, in the league.

Meanwhile, a former player has urged the Red Devils to reintegrate on-loan attacker Jadon Sancho into the squad. Elsewhere, the English giants are yet to come to a decision regarding another on-loan attacker Mason Greenwood's future.

On that note, here's at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 1, 2024:

Manchester United urged to keep Jadon Sancho by former player

Jadon Sancho's future remains up in the air

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has advised the club to reintegrate Jadon Sancho into the squad next season.

The English forward was shipped off on loan to Borussia Dortmund in January after falling out of favour with Erik ten Hag following a social media controversy. Sancho has done well on his return to Signal Iduna Park, registering three goals and two assists from 16 outings across competitions.

Speaking recently, as cited by Manchester Evening News, Yorke urged his former club to give the 24-year-old a better environment to flourish at Old Trafford.

"Compared to Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho’s situation is different. He’s very talented, but he needs to be integrated into the team.

"Sancho did not play with the talent he has because Man United’s football is not free-flowing. Sancho is seen as a ‘baller’, but he hasn’t been able to show that," said Yorke.

He continued:

“Imagine going to work, where you’re unhappy, would you perform at your best?

"No. Sancho has to go into training not happy, always questioning something, that’s not where a ‘baller’ should be, he needs to play in a better environment.”

Sancho has scored 12 goals and set up six in 82 outings across competitions for the Red Devils to date.

Red Devils yet to make Mason Greenwood decision

Mason Greenwood is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer

Manchester United are yet to come to a decision regarding Mason Greenwood's future, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The disgraced English winger was shipped off on loan to Getafe last summer and has enjoyed an impressive season. Greenwood has registered 10 goals and six assists in 31 games across competitions for the La Liga club.

The 22-year-old's contract with the Premier League giants runs until 2025, and he's no longer part of the club's plans. The Red Devils would prefer to cash in on Greenwood this summer but are yet to make a final decision regarding his future.

His sale could help the club raise funds for new signings, with Juventus apparently eyeing the Englishman with interest.

Bruno Fernandes remains coy about his future

Bruno Fernandes remains indispensable at Old Trafford

Bruno Fernandes has insisted that any decision regarding his future will have to wait until the end of Euro 2024.

The Portuguese midfielder is one of Manchester United's most important players and is also the club captain. Fernandes has appeared 45 times in all competitions for the Premier League giants this season, registering 15 goals and 11 assists. His contract with the Red Devils runs till 2026.

Speaking to DAZNPortugal, the 29-year-old said that he's not thinking about his future at the moment.

“I’m not thinking about other things at the moment. Obviously, it doesn’t just depend on me, does it? A player always has to want to be here, but at the same time, you have to want him to stay.

"At the moment, I feel there’s that on both sides. I’m not thinking too much about the future, not least because, obviously, this season hasn’t been at the level I’d hoped for, either individually or collectively, so far,” said Fernandes.

He continued:

“We could still end the season by winning the [FA] Cup. After that, we have a very important Euros coming up. So, if you want me to be very honest, if I have to think about not continuing in the Premier League, it won’t be until after the Euros because nothing will be able to take my focus away from the FA Cup final and the Euros, as there’s nothing more important than that at the moment.”

Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting in January 2020 and has been one of the club's best signings in the last decade.