Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils urged to retain David de Gea; Amad Diallo likely to leave, and more - May 11, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to face Wolverhamton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Saturday (May 13) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag’s men need a win after back-to-back defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United in the league.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been urged to retain goalkeeper David de Gea. Elsewhere, Amad Diallo could leave the club this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 11, 2023:

Manchester United urged to retain David de Gea

David de Gea is yet to sign a new deal at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has urged the club to keep hold of David de Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper is in the final months of his contract with the Red Devils but is yet to sign an extension. The 32-year-old has divided opinion among fans with his recent Jekyll and Hyde performances. There have even been talks that he's not a good fit under Erik ten Hag.

However, speaking recently, Yorke said that there isn’t any goalkeeper far better than De Gea at the moment .

“I have not seen any outstanding goalkeepers that are far greater than David de Gea, so I wouldn't swap him for anyone at the moment, even with the mistakes he's made recently. I really don't think there's many better goalkeepers in the world than De Gea. Is David Raya better than De Gea? I don't think so,” said Yorke.

He continued:

"Manchester United will be looking for a better player as well as a character who can come in and deal with the step up of playing for Manchester United. Maybe Dean Henderson can do it, but I'm not so sure."

De Gea has registered the most clean sheets (15) in the Premier League this season and is leading the Golden Glove race.

Amad Diallo likely to leave

Amad Diallo has been impressive with Sundeland this season.

Amad Diallo could leave Manchester United unless he's guaranteed game time next season, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an excellent loan spell with Sunderland this season and is scheduled to return to Old Trafford this summer. However, there remains a doubt regarding his next move, as there’s intense competition for places at the Red Devils.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said Diallo and Kobbie Mainoo will get chances to impress in pre-season.

“Diallo certainly won't be hanging around if there aren't going to be opportunities for him. And I think it will be interesting, especially in the early stages of Man United's pre-season, to see how they (Diallo and Mainoo) grasp the opportunities because there are going to be friendly matches where they're going to give them the chance to shine,” said Jones.

Diallo could return to the Black Cats next season either in a loan spell or permanent transfer.

Harry Maguire advised to leave Old Trafford, says Louis Saha

Harry Maguire has struggled for game time this season at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has advised Harry Maguire to leave Old Trafford this summer.

The English defender has dropped down the pecking order under Ten Hag this season. Maguire has had to play second fiddle to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, while he has also seen Luke Shaw being used ahead of him. The 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a departure from the Red Devils ahead of the summer.

Speaking recently, Saha pointed out that Maguire has had a season to forget.

“A lot of the confidence at Manchester United comes the frontline but also the defence. We have to wait to see who will start next season alongside Lisandro Martínez and Raphael Varane. The captain of the club (Harry Maguire) has acted very professionally and did not make any noise or complaints,” said Saha.

He added:

“But based on his quality, he has to find another club because this season has been awful for him. Looking at the midfield area, there is a lot of creativity as well, but it’s important to see a very strong pack. They need the balance in defence and midfield.”

Maguire will have to accept a squad role if he decides to stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

