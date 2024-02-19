Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils urged to sign Callum Wilson; club backed for Jarrad Branthwaite move, and more - February 19, 2024

Manchester United secured a hard-fought 2-1 Premier League win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Sunday (February 18). Despite Rasmus Hojlund's first-half brace, Erik ten Hag's team remain sixth after 25 games.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been advised to target Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson this summer. Elsewhere, the Premier League giants could move for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 19, 2024:

Manchester United urged to sign Callum Wilson by former player

Callum Wilson has been in good form this season.

Manchester United legend Steve Bruce has advised the club to move for Callum Wilson.

The English striker has been impressive for Newcastle United this season, registering eight goals and one assist in 22 outings across competitions. The Red Devils are in the market for an experienced striker to share the load with Rasmus Hojlund, and Wilson could be an option.

Speaking recently, as cited by Caught Offside, Bruce was full of praise for the 31-year-old:

"Wilson is a proven goal scorer, just look at his figures. The kid stacks up. He’s unfortunately had a few injuries but when he’s fit he’s a very good player.

"I’m not surprised he’s linked with clubs including Man United at all because if you look at his record, especially since he’s been at Newcastle, he’s turned himself into a very, very good number nine," said Bruce.

Bruce worked with Wilson during their time together at St. James' Park.

Red Devils backed for Jarrad Branthwaite move by journalist

Jarrad Branthwaite could be on the move this summer.

Jarrad Branthwaite could be an option for Manchester United to consider this summer, according to transfer insider Ben Jacobs. Ten Hag is expected to sign a new defender at the end of the season amid uncertainties surrounding the future of Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.

Branthwaite suits the profile wanted at Old Trafford for the job. The 21-year-old has been a first-team regular for Everton this season, registering 27 outings across competitions, starting every time.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils could face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid for the English defender.

"I think that there is going to be a bidding war, in many ways, during the summer. I think Tottenham will be there, and we know that Real Madrid have looked in the past as well," said Jacobs.

He continued:

"It is true that bringing in at least one young centre-back is on Manchester United's positional radar. Homegrown players are also a key focus, so Branthwaite ticks a lot of boxes, especially with him being a left-sided centre-back."

The Toffees might be forced to offload Branthwaite to address their poor financial condition.

Manchester United likely to consider Kobbie Mainoo pay hike, says journalist

Kobbie Mainoo is looking like a future superstar.

Manchester United could offer Kobbie Mainoo a new and improved deal that justifies his recent performances, according to Ben Jacobs.

The English midfielder has exploded into the scene this season, cemented his place in the starting XI. Mainoo has appeared 16 times across competitions for the first team, registering two goals and as many assists.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that there's no immediate concern regarding Mainoo's contract situation because he's tied to the club till 2027.

"Mainoo is an interesting one because he is obviously doing well and is very happy at the football club. He also extended his contract recently, until 2027. There is even an option to take that deal to 2028, so nobody is in a rush," said Jacobs.

However, Jacobs said that the Red Devils could consider handing the 18-year-old a wage hike as reward for his outstanding form.

"But given his electric introduction, having come back from injury, how quickly he has settled and how mature he looks, I think Manchester United are well aware that the recent contract renewal doesn't match where he is at due to how fast he has progressed," said Jacobs.

He added:

"What you want to do with young players who are in love with the club, and not thinking about leaving, is make sure that if they progress fast, they are well compensated. Manchester United are well aware of this."

Kobbie has kept the likes of Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay and Sofyan Amrabat out of the starting XI in recent games.