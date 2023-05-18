Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils urged to sign Frenkie de Jong; club eyeing Marcus Thuram, and more - May 18, 2023

Manchester United are preparing to get the better of Bournemouth when the two sides collide at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (May 20) in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's men need a win to bolster their chances of a top-four finish.

Meanwhile, a former coach has urged the Red Devils to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Elsewhere, the club are interested in Borussia Monchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on May 18, 2023:

Manchester United urged to sign Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong has admirers at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has advised the club to sign Frenkie de Jong this summer.

The Dutch midfielder was a priority target for Ten Hag last summer, but the 26-year-old opted to stay at Barcelona. The Red Devils brought in Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, and the two players have formed a sizzling partnership with Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the park.

However, speaking to Manchester United's official Scandinavian supporters' club, Meulensteeen said that De Jong could help take the club to a higher level.

"They (United) need a really good midfield player. Yes, they’ve got Casemiro in there. You’ve got Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes – a lot of experience, a lot of qualities – but there’s also a little bit of a vulnerability because their mindsets are predominantly in going forward," said Meulensteen.

He continued:

“I would 100% do everything to get De Jong. He’s got energy. He's got legs. He's tactically very, very good in the build-up. For De Jong, I think, to be fairly honest, he would have already been here if he had not been happy at Barcelona, but I can see why ten Hag is chasing him."

Manchester United could return for the Dutch midfielder at the end of the season.

Red Devils eyeing Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram is wanted at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are interested in Marcus Thuram, according to Bild via Caught Offside.

The Frenchman has been in red-hot form this season for Borussia Monchengladbach, registering 16 goals and six assists in 30 games across competitions. However, his contract expires at the end of the season, but the player isn’t looking to sign a new deal.

The situation has generated interest from club across the continent. The Red Devils are in the market this summer for a new No. 9, and Thuram is on their wishlist.

The 25-year-old would be an upgrade on the likes of Wout Weghorst and Anthony Martial at Old Trafford. However, Manchester United are likely to face competition from AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain for his services.

David de Gea close to renewing deal

David de Gea’s future isn’t decided yet.

David de Gea is close to extending his stay at Old Trafford, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s contract with the Red Devils runs out this summer, and he has been locked in talks regarding a renewal for a while. Negotiations are now close to reaching a breakthrough. Romano toldt Give Me Sport that De Gea is likely to take a pay cut in his new deal.

"They wanted to reduce his salary, but, at the same time, to have a different structure with the contract - maybe a longer contract with a different structure of the salary - so this is the discussion, but it's now very, very advanced," said Romano.

He continued:

"De Gea wants to stay, and Manchester United want to keep De Gea, so the idea is to continue together. I think Erik ten Hag has been very, very clear on that. It's about the final clauses, and then, it will be completed soon."

The Spaniard has divided opinion with his performances this season but looks likely to continue as the No. 1 at Old Trafford for now.

Poll : 0 votes