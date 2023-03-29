Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils urged to sign Jude Bellingham; Scott McTominay perfect for Newcastle, and more - March 29, 2023

Manchester United will resume their quest for a top-four finish against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday (April 2). Erik ten Hag’s team have had three wins in their last four games across competitions, but none of them have been in the league.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been advised to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham this summer. Elsewhere, a former player reckons Scott McTominay would be perfect for the Magpies.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on March 29, 2023:

Manchester United urged to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United legend Gary Pallister has advised the club to sign Jude Bellingham.

The Englishman is a target for multiple clubs across Europe ahead of the summer, when he is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund. The 19-year-old has been a revelation for the Bundesliga side this season, registering ten goals and six assists in 34 games across competitions. The Red Devils are hoping to win the race for his signature at the end of the season, but there’s already a melee for his services.

Speaking to aceodds.com, as cited by The Daily Star, Pallister heaped praise on Bellingham.

“The one that everybody's looking at, obviously, is Jude Bellingham. I think wherever he goes, it will give the club that he arrives at a huge shot in the arm because everybody wants him. He's English. Technically, he's excellent. He's got a great drive to him, by the looks of it. And I think every club's sort of letting it be known that they'd love to him to have him at their club,” said Pallister.

Pallister also said that signing the 19-year-old and a world-class No. 9 would help the club compete against the best.

“I would say United also need a centre-forward as well. If they can bring in one of maybe their top two targets next season, then it's going to make United more dangerous. If you add Bellingham to that as well, then wow,” said Pallister.

He added:

“If you get, as I say, one of the two centre-forwards, then I think that sends out a big message to the rest of the Premier League that Manchester United can compete again with the very best.”

Ten Hag is already on the hunt for a new striker this summer, with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen among his targets.

Scott McTominay perfect for Newcastle, says Danny Murphy

Scott McTominay has been linked with an exit from Old Trafford this summer.

Scott McTominay would be a superb signing for Newcastle United, according to former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy.

The Scottish midfielder has dropped down the pecking order at Manchester United this season and could leave Old Trafford this summer in search of regular football. McTominay gave a timely reminder of his abilities on international duty, scoring four goals in two games for Scotland.

The Magpies have been linked with the 26-year-old recently, with Eddie Howe expected to make more additions to his squad this summer. Speaking to talkSPORT, Murphy added that the Red Devils could be reluctant to let the Scot leave.

“I think he would be a brilliant signing for Newcastle. He suits them and Eddie Howe down to the ground. He has probably this week put another £15 million on his head, maybe £20, you never know! A good week in football, and you can be up another £10 or £20 million,” said Murphy.

He continued:

“But realistically, to play every week, he’s probably going to have to leave. Although I am not sure United will let him go. We will have to see on that one.”

McTominay has appeared 202 times for Manchester United, registering 18 goals and five assists.

Wout Weghorst not good enough for Red Devils, says Ruud Gullit

Wout Weghorst has struggled in front of goal at Old Trafford.

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit reckons Wout Weghorst is not good enough to play for Manchester United.

The 30-year-old striker joined the Red Devils on loan in January for the rest of the season but has endured mixed times at Old Trafford. While he has been praised for his work ethic, Weghorst’s poor finishing has been heavily criticised.

The player’s lack of precision in front of goal was on display recently in the Netherland’s game against Gibraltar, where he failed to score in nine attempts. Speaking after the game, Gullit said that Weghorst isn’t good enough for club and country.

“I have a lot of admiration for him, but at the same time, I think he is not good enough for Manchester United and the Oranje,” said Gullit.

Weghorst has appeared 18 times for the Premier League giants, registering two goals and two assists.

