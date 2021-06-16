Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils waiting for a decision from Cristiano Ronaldo, Wes Brown wants Solskjaer to make three signings and more - 15 June 2021

Manchester United are attempting to bring in a few players this summer as they look to climb to the Premier League summit under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer next season. The Red Devils have progressed steadily under the Norwegian’s guidance, finishing third and second respectively in his first two full seasons in charge at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will be aiming to lift the Premier League trophy next season, while Solskjaer will also target a better outing in the UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils are already close to securing the services of Jadon Sancho, but there could be a few more incoming players before the end of August.

Manchester United have been in contact with Jadon Sancho’s camp also during the weekend. 🔴 #MUFC



Negotiations with Borussia Dortmund on €95m price, bonus details and payment structure will continue in the next hours/days. #Sancho



€70m won’t be enough to complete the deal. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2021

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Manchester United stories from 15 June 2021.

Manchester United waiting for a decision from Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

According to Sport Witness via Gazzetta Dello Sport, Manchester United are waiting on Cristiano Ronaldo to make a decision after offering him a two-year contract. The Red Devils are ready to pay their former player €20m in wages per year, but the Portuguese believes he can still earn €31m annually.

The Premier League giants are currently involved in securing a deal for Jadon Sancho and will wait for the Juventus star’s response to their offer.

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again refused to rule out a move away from Juventus before his contract ends next year. He has been linked with his former club Manchester United and PSG. [Express] pic.twitter.com/WSJvbo7dkj — Global Watch Football (@gwfootball_) June 15, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly prefers a move to Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 giants will have no issues matching his current wages, but the move depends on the future of Kylian Mbappe.

Juventus could ask Manchester United to include Paul Pogba in the deal. PSG, on the other hand, can offer the Bianconeri Mauro Icardi plus cash for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese is currently representing his country at Euro 2020 and a final decision might have to wait till the end of the tournament.

Wes Brown want Solskjaer to make three signings this summer

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has urged Solskjaer to sign three players this summer. Speaking to Ladbrokes, the Englishman pointed out that the Red Devils lacked strength in depth in their attack.

Brown suggested that the Norwegian needs a centre-back, a midfielder and a striker. He also accepted that Manchester United needed to sell players in the window.

“Ole should be looking at three key areas where he can strengthen the first-team, and that’s with a new center-back, a midfielder, and a striker,” said Brown.

“The club needs to lose a few players as well, and I know that’s sometimes easier said than done, but they’ve got to make some room for new arrivals,” added Brown.

Red Devils interested in Ipswich Town wonderkid

Manchester United are interested in signing Ipswich Town wonderkid Liam Gibbs, according to The Hard Tackle via East Anglian Daily Times. The 18-year-old is regarded as the most talented player to graduate from the academy in recent times. With his current contract set to expire at the end of this month, the midfielder is expected to leave the club this summer.

The Red Devils are eager to take advantage of the situation, but face competition from Norwich City for the player’s signature from a host of clubs across England.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar