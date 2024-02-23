Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils want Federico Valverde; club suffer Giorgio Scalvini blow, and more - February 23, 2024

Manchester United are preparing for their upcoming Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday (February 24) at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's team have won theor last five games across competitions and are unbeaten in seven games in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. Elsewhere, the English giants have suffered a setback in their plans to secure the services of Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini.

On that note, here's a look at the key Manchester United transfer stories as on February 23, 2024:

Manchester United want Federico Valverde

Manchester United are interested in Federico Valverde, according to Fichajes. The Red Devils are on the hunt for a new midfielder this summer, with Sofyan Amrabat unlikely to stay permanently. Meanwhile, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen's future is up in the air, while Scott McTominay is yet to establish himself as a first-team regular.

The Premier League giants are long-term admirers of Valverde and want to bring him to Old Trafford in this year. The Uruguayan has been indispensable over the years for Real Madrid but could significantly improve Erik ten Hag's midfield. Chelsea also have their eyes on the 25-year-old, but securing his services won't be easy.

Despite the arrival of Jude Bellingham, Valverde remains crucial to Los Blancos' plans. He signed a new deal last November that will keep him at the club till 2029. As such, the Premier League duo's plans are likely to go to waste.

Red Devils suffer Giorgio Scalvini blow

Manchester United have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Giorgio Scalvini this summer. The Italian defender has gone from strength to strength with Atalanta this season. Scalvini has appeared 28 times across competitions this season, starting 26.

His efforts have turned heads at Old Trafford, with Ten Hag expected to sign a new defender this summer. The Red Devils are sweating on the future of Raphael Varane, who contract expires at the end of the season. Scalvini has popped up on the Dutch manager's radar.

However, speaking to Tuttosport, the 20-year-old confirmed that he has signed a new deal with La Dea.

"(I feel) satisfaction, amazement, and great emotion. I just feel like saying thanks to all the coaches of the youth team and to Mister (Gian Piero) Gasperini, (the coach) who made me grow so much and who gave me the opportunity to make my debut in adult football.

"It is essential to see this as a starting point, to try to do better and better,” said Scalvini.

He continued:

"It gives me great happiness. I am grateful to the club. I’m very close to the Atalanta family. I was a child, now I’m becoming a man always wearing this shirt.

"I’m very happy to be here. My only thought is Atalanta and I only want to improve every day."

Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo and Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt are other names linked with Manchester United recently.

Manchester United unlikely to offload Antony this year, says journalist

Manchester United are not expected to offload Antony this year, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The Brazilian forward has been a disappointment at Old Trafford since his reported £86 million move from Ajax in 2022. This season, Antony has just one goal and one assist in 25 outings across competitions and has fallen down the pecking order.

The 23-year-old's future remains up in the air ahead of the summer, with changes expected at the club under new minority owners INEOS. However, Jones reckons the Brazilian won't fetch a suitable fee this year.

The journalist told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils should follow the 'Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho model' to get Antony back on track.

"When he does come in, he is going to have to show more directness and more of a willingness to really make things happen. Antony is a brilliant footballer, and I think that has got lost in the narrative over the past six months or so," said Jones.

He continued:

"But if they can bring him back to life by him learning what it takes for the likes of Ramsus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho to be successful, so be it.

"Manchester United don't want to lose Antony at this stage because they know that they can't get their money back for him. They need him to find some form and get back into the team."

Fichajes has said that the club are willing to let Antony go for £43 million.